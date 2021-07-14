F1 – British GP 2021: Vettel: “It makes me very happy to see Checo Prez at Red Bull”

Updated 07/14/2021 – 11:26

Sebastian Vettel was one of the protagonists in the driver transfer market last season, not only because of his departure from Ferrari, but, by his arrival at Aston Martin, that left without a contract for this season Checo Prez, finally, the Mexican got a seat in Red Bull and is the current partner of Verstappen.

Vettel at ‘Motorsport-total’ has said that he has no regrets for the decision he made and that it was not his destiny to return to Red Bull. “No, I don’t regret it, and I don’t think it was an option, “said the Aston Martin driver.

“I decided to take a different direction and go on a new journey with Aston Martin, a new team. I am very happy about that. And, I mean it honestly, I am happy with all my heart for Checo, that he got that great car, because he deserves it “, the tetracampen has continued.

The German who was in the energy team from 2009 until he signed for Ferrari in 2015, is happy that the Austrian team is leading the championship with the RB16B, and has expressed: “I am delighted that Red Bull has such a strong car this year for two reasons. First, because I still know a lot of people on the team. “

The second reason given by the German driver is because of the opportunity the Mexican driver has had. “In second place, by Czech, because he is finally in a position to know that he has a car with which to fight for victory. He hasn’t had that in the past, so I’m happy for him, “Vettel finished.