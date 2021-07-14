F1 – British GP 2021: “The battle with Verstappen has convinced Hamilton to renew”

Jenson Button, world champion in 2009, believes that the reason for Lewis Hamilton’s renewal is Red Bull y Max Verstappen. The fact that this year the Dutchman is in a real race for the title has once again sparked the interest and excitement of Formula 1 in the Mercedes driver.

Button who shared a team with Hamilton at McLaren said in a ‘Sky Sports’ interview: “Lewis is enjoying the battle with Max. I think it is a very exciting fight for him and it is what has kept him interested in Formula 1. Probably for that reason he has extended his contract for two more years.“.

Button y Hamilton en Suzuka 2017RV RACING PRESS

Prior to the Austrian Grand Prix, the silver arrows team and the seven-time champion announced that the driver has renewed his contract for two more seasons.

In the last two years, Mercedes had a car much superior to that of its opponents, who could not be at its level and this was demonstrated when the German team began to dominate both championships, the pilot and the constructor, from the start of the season to the end.

“In most seasons, after three or four races we were clear that Mercedes and Hamilton were going to win. This year Lewis has a challenge, and he knows he is behind Max in the World Championship, but I have the feeling that the fight will extend until the last races of the season.“, has commented the ex-pilot.

For this new round of the championship, Button expects an interesting battle on the track between the first two of the championship, Verstappen and Hamilton, on the English circuit. “Silverstone is a circuit where Mercedes has always performed well, so a very even fight between Lewis and Max is expected “, has finished the 2009 world champion with Brawn GP F1 Team.