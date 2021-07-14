F1 – British GP 2021: Sauber renews sponsorship agreement with Alfa Romeo

Sauber and Alfa Romeo have renewed the sponsorship agreement in the Formula 1 team, which has been in force since 2018 and is extend by about to ms. The Italian brand has announced a multi-year agreement with Sauber which will have “annual evaluations”.

The new agreement will continue beyond F1 as Sauber Motorsport and Sauber Technology have merged with the road car side of Alfa Romeo. Furthermore, the confirmation of this contract means the team will continue to employ at least one Ferrari Academy driver in the coming years.

“We are delighted to announce the expansion of this partnership. Alfa Romeo has been an incredible partner in recent years, and we are even more excited about the chapters to come “, has said Frdric vasseur, Alfa Romeo team manager.

The Alfa Romeo delegate, Jean-Philippe Learned, commented: “As a historic Italian car brand, Alfa Romeo was born on the racetrack. Today we are proud to continue honoring that racing DNA by placing it at the heart of our brand’s future. “