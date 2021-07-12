F1 – British GP 2021: Red Bull wary of sprint qualifying races

It is normal that in Red Bull be reluctant about the experiment to start at Silverstone. Formula 1 will try the qualifying sprint races (it is planned that there will be three in this 2021) and that has everyone restless and in particular the team that is leading in Pilots (Max Verstappen has 182 points compared to 150 for Lewis Hamilton) and in Builders (Milton Keynes’s team is 44 points ahead of the star team).

In this new format, Friday is essential. And Saturday takes on special relevance with the sprint test. It is clear that they seek to give excitement to every grand prize day. Normally, Sunday is the key day. Now all dates are important.

On Friday there will be a Free 1 and then a qualification divided into the usual Q1, Q2 and Q3. The order obtained from that ‘qualy’ will determine the starting grid for a short race on Saturday afternoon (in the morning some Free 2 will be held). It is a 100 kilometer test without pit stops. The winner will be the one who starts from pole. In other words, the starting grid on Sunday will be aware of what happens in that sprint event.

We already know that Helmut Marko It is not what opinions are kept from, even if they are controversial. Moreover, if it is something controversial it seems that it recreates … “If something goes wrong on Friday, it can ruin your entire weekend. The first training session is the only opportunity to check on how you are doing. Keep in mind that the parc fermé regulations (you can no longer work on the car) come into force. That means that you can only correct something on Saturday in the second practice session “, he assured in the prelude to the premiere of the new format, in a statement collected by ‘Speedweek’.

The Red Bull advisor is aware that his greatest rival to achieve for the two crowns is going to pose a tough battle until the end. “Mercedes will only give up when they have no mathematical chance”, has stated with absolute conviction. And he is right because it is something that Toto Wolff has already emphasized.. The head of the Mercedes team recently remarked: “We are never going to give up, it’s the last thing we do.”

The energy drinks team comes to this race with a good precedent. Silverstone is territory Mercedes / Hamilton (Lewis has won the Grand Prix of Great Britain in 2008 with McLaren, and in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020 with the Brackley squire), but last year, in the second round of the double at the British track (the 70th Anniversary Grand Prize), the victory went to Verstappen.