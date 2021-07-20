F1 – British GP 2021: Red Bull: “Revenge is not in our plans”

Weekend with disastrous outcome for Red bull, the accident of Verstappen and the economic expenses that this entails, Checo Prez’s career, not getting points and the victory of Hamilton, factors that managed to erase the sounds of the Austrian team.

The Red Bull advisor, Helmut Marko, He has referred, in the Austrian newspaper OE24, to the experience of the weekend and the possibility that the team will try to take revenge on Hamilton.

“Max will do everything in his power to win the World Championship“, the advisor has commented, but at the same time, he insists that revenge is not in his plans and has exclaimed:” Certainly we will not aim for a lack of revenge or other bullshit. We didn’t get to that level. “

Marko has not been satisfied with the penalty to Hamilton and has shown this when, shortly after Verstappen’s retirement from the race, He also dropped out of the circuit. But the ex-pilot knows that if they were to beat the decision of the commissioners, they would not have a favorable answer, since “That will require new evidence“, which they did not have.

“But everyone saw what was happening. I wonder: ‘Does it take more than driving the front wheel against the opponent’s rear wheel?’ “, has exposed the advisor and adds: “Hamilton would never have turned the corner with his line at this speed, he was too in”.

Helmut Marko is close to the Verstappen family and has updated the pilot’s health status and has confessed that # 33 is already at his home in Mnaco. “Max is back in Monte Carlo, his physiotherapist is working with him”, he has said and details: “He still complains of a stiff neck, but otherwise he’s doing surprisingly well. I thought I couldn’t move for a couple of days“.

The next appointment of Formula 1 is between July 30 to August 1, so the Dutch have time to recover and get back on track in Hungary.