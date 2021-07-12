F1 – British GP 2021: Mick Schumacher’s trick revealed

On more than one occasion, Mick Schumacher doing the same as his father and compatriot did, Sebastian Vettel, Inspect the cars of your rivals in the parc fermé after the races.

The images on the on board ofl McLaren they have exposed it in the Styrian Grand Prix. The Haas pilot closely inspected the MCL35M’s car and cockpit.

The son of the ‘Kaiser’ has affirmed that it is not something new in him, that he does it from before getting to compete in Formula 1,“I’ve been looking at other cars since I was karting. Always is good to know how the tires work in other cars and see how we can understand things and learn from them, “he explained.

“Tires are an open book, they show you any small errors or any small details in other cars “, continues the Haas driver on the American website ‘Motorsport.com’.

The 22-year-old German has confessed that continuing with this practice, as it is something that will help him for the future, “Keep inspecting the cars. Parc Fermé is fine, and it’s where I like to be near another car. I can’t go into anyone’s garage and say, ‘Hi, I’m going to see your car and then I’m leaving.’ So it’s interesting to take a look, “concluded Mick Schumacher.