F1 – British GP 2021: “Mercedes still has something in store”

Right now, Red Bull It seems so strong that it is difficult to think that there is going to be a drastic change in dynamics. But Mercedes has proven to be a super team all these years of the hybrid era. And although those of energy drinks dominate in pilots (Max Verstappen is leader with 32 advantage points with respect to Lewis Hamilton) and in Constructors (take 44 to the star team), there is much left. Only nine appointments have been carried out on a calendar that, a priori, will have 23 (right now there are 22 due to the recent cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix).

Nico Hulkenberg is one of those who think that there are still many twists to contemplate in a plot that is being really exciting to date. “It’s not over yet, I won’t rule out Mercedes at all. Todava they have an ace up their sleeve, above all, as to car upgrades“, adds the German pilot, in a statement to the ‘RTL’.

Nico Hulkenberg.INSTAGRAM N.H.

What has happened for this change of cycle? “It’s very simple, Red Bull has the fastest car right now. The roles have been reversed compared to previous years. Red Bull has lost less time during the winter than Mercedes due to the regulation change, which has allowed them to be ahead of them“explains the German pilot, who was a candidate to fill the seat now held by Checo Prez on the Milton Keynes team.

Alonso thinks like ‘Hulk’

Another who thinks similar is Fernando Alonso. The two-time Formula 1 world champion is also of the opinion that the Teutonic squad should not be trusted. “Mercedes was spotty in the preseason, but then they won the first few races, which was surprising. Now it seems that Red Bull has some advantage, but they have to be very cautious with Mercedes “.

And he concludes like this to close his speech about this beautiful fight between the two leading teams in the F1 championship: “Be a tight year between them and fun for the viewer. There’s a little spark that changes between the weekend and the weekend, and that’s what keeps you on your toes. “