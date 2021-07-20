F1 – British GP 2021: Mercedes responds to Red Bull: “Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty driver”

Updated 07/20/2021 – 15:29

Sunday’s incident has opened a new chapter in the off-track war between Red Bull and Mercedes. It was not enough with the ailerons, the tire pressure, the pit stops and the supposed modifications in the engine, now there is the discussion about, who was to blame, who was the dirtiest driver, whether the penalty was applicable or not, among other

Toto Wolff He has not kept silent in the face of the accusations that come from the rival team and has said: “Everybody has an opinion, is fine “, and justifies:” Everyone will have a certain bias towards an incident like that”.

The Mercedes boss has also defended Hamilton against accusations of being a dirty driver. “When you hear the comments about his driving and the incident, Lewis is the opposite of someone who ever drives dirty“, Has expressed.

“I think he is an athlete. We haven’t seen any major incidents with him. And that is why he maintains his demeanor. And you saw it the incident did not particularly bother him “, the Austrian has finished.

Mercedes with the victory of the British driver and the third place of boots andn Silverstone, the advantage it has Red Bull in the Constructors’ championship. The team led by Christian Horner have 289 points and the germans they are seconds with 285. In the world of pilots, Verstappen follow leader with 185 points Y Hamilton Has got 177 and he is second.