F1 – British GP 2021: Hamilton sets foot on the wall with Verstappen, there is World

It was either win the Silverstone or death to Lewis Hamilton, who said enough to Max Verstappen on the first lap, a controversial action to be repeated and revised thousands of times. The Englishman, before his public, refused to lift his foot on Copse and his stubbornness It was a brutal accident with the Dutchman crashing into the barriers after going off in a curve of about 200 km / h. The seven-time champion was restored to the subsequent 10-second penalty (just for what happened) and took the victory in Great Britain after a rash comeback, in which you pass Norris, Bottas and Leclerc in the second half of the race, stone guests to a party that was not theirs.

And there is a World Cup, well Hamiltom has 26 and Verstappen none, so he is now only 8 points (185-177) behind Red Bull’s young value. to see his unstoppable streak cut short. Wore Lewis 6 runs without hearing the anthem, but on his talisman track (7 wins in the last 9 races) and when he most needed it, dream again with the eighth crown, which had been put in Aramaic. Is his victoria 99 in F1 and only the third in 2021.

If Verstappen thought that a pilot like Hamilton he was going to attend undaunted while they took away his glory for a whole season is that he didn’t know who he was playing with. After today you should have some more knowledge of what awaits you in the remaining 13 tests for the end. It is a war on the heights, from another time, the best that can happen to F1 over any format or agenda prepared in advance.

Leclerc, second Ferrari podium

Charles Leclerc did a great job, keeping the first one on the rear projection and boarding a commendable but fictional battle. He gave way with only three laps to go, but his luck was cast with a car that was 1.5 seconds faster than the Ferrari and that he beat him despite a 10-second penalty and start from behind. Is he Ferrari’s second podium in 2021, after Carlos Sainz in Mnaco. That isl SF21 showed an unknown level since 2019, fighting a victory and keeping another Mercedes, Bottas’ behind without giving him any choice. Those of Maranello progress with his eyes fixed on 2022, where they could be fighting for the World Cup.

Big mistake with Sainz in the pits

Carlos Sainz, Starting tenth at the first outing, and eighth at the start, he had forged a fantastic performance, threatening both McLarens. I was dreaming about the room when the stop came (the only one in the race) but the Ferrari twister, the one on the left front, got stuck with the gun, which It cost Madrid to pay an extra 10 seconds (12.1 seconds in total) and come back after Ricciardo, which he had already crushed on the track by pure rhythm. The sixth one knows very little, despite the fact that on lap 2 on Saturday it was 19 after a touch with Russell.

Alonso, hunger, quality and seventh

Y Fernando culminated an amazing weekend, where he put the show when he played and then the office to save what he achieved. Battling the whole race with the two Aston Martin, first with Vettel, whom he forced to spin without touching him on the overhang and then with Stroll, which he passed on the track and kept behind for 40 laps. Putting the value of both cars in perspective, Being seventh is a new triumph for the Asturian.

Son scoring five rounds for the two-time champion, who is eleventh in the World Championship, just 4 behind Vettel (podium in Bak) and he does not stop taking fruit from his Alpine that he barely has. They should pay him a bonus from F1 just for the show he leaves every weekend.

Grand Prix of Great Britain 2021

1 L. Hamilton (D) Mercedes 1:58’23″284 52

2 C. Leclerc (D) Ferrari + 3 “871 52

3 V. Bottas (D) Mercedes + 11 “125 52

4 L. Norris (D) McLaren + 28 “573 52

5 D. Ricciardo (D) McLaren + 42″624 52

6 Carlos Sainz (D) Ferrari + 43″454 52

7 Fernando Alonso (D) Alpine + 72″093 52

8 L. Stroll (D) Aston Martin + 74″289 52

9 E. Ocon (D) Alpine + 76″162 52

10 Y. Tsunoda (M) AlphaTauri + 82″065 52

11 G. Russell (D) Williams + 85″327 52

12 P. Gasly (B) AlphaTauri + 1 vuelta 51

13 A. Giovinazz (D) Alfa Romeo + 1 lap 51

14 N. Latifi (D) Williams + 1 lap 51

15 K. Raikkonen (R) Alfa Romeo + 1 lap 51

16 S. Perez (M) Red Bull + 1 vuelta 51

17 N. Mazepin (D) Haas + 1 lap 51

18 M. Schumacher (D) Haas + 1 vuelta 51

19 S. Vettel (D) Aston Martin Retired

20 M. Verstappen (M) Red Bull Retirado

A first turn to the knife

The start was very even, with a certain advantage perhaps for Hamilton, who tried four times to pass Verstappen. At Copse, the first corner of the old track, a very quick elbow to the right, Lewis paired up with Max, who left no room for him and the Mercedes touched the Red Bull’s right rear wheel, sending it hurtling towards the barriers. of tires.

No one wanted to lift, Max never ever does, and Hamilton didn’t give in either, but there was nothing unsportsmanlike in the English. It was a wheel-to-wheel fight, with a slight touch and with the Dutch coming off worse. It seemed like a racing incident without further ado, although the light sanction, as it happened later, was not out of the question either.

The Dutchman was taken to the medical center. but he had no significant injuries, save for the stun from a tremendous impact against the bound covers of the guards. The impact had been 51G, brutal. Needless to say, there was a red flag with only 2 laps played.

In sports it was already a zero for Verstappen, with the car destroyed, and the return of the close fight for the championship. Perhaps Hamlton knew about it and that is why he did not give in, because he was going to the train, but there was also no clear intention to get him off the track, but to pass him as cleanly as possible.

Toto pressed Masi

Wolff began sending messages by radio to the Clerk of the Course, Michael Masi, who had already diverted the investigation to the stewards, who would be in charge of deciding. “I have sent you an e-mail”, the one from Mercedes said to the judge, who replied: “I do not read e-mails during the race.”

Horner gave his version. “The triumph is that Max has started on his own foot and it seems that he is fine. Regarding the incident, Hamilton has put a wheel of the car in front in one of the fastest corners of the World Championship and that was not done here,” he said that of Red Bull asking for a sanction for the English.

Resumption, 40 minutes later, from new grill

At 3:45 pm the race resumed from a new grid, with Leclerc, Hamilton Bottas and Norris in the top positions. Fernando Alonso parta 7 and Carlos Sainz 8, after everything.

Alonso to the attack and undoes ‘trompettel’

Hamilton could not beat Leclerc, but Norris did with Bottas who placed third. From behind Alonso hounded and passed Vettel in Copse, to force the spin (he alone) of the German, a true F1 classic, who was the last. A little later, he was ahead of Ricciardo, in the fifth, but the Australian defended well. Sainz, on lap 5, was ahead of Alonso and was already sixth and with a brutal pace.

Sancin and Hamilton for 10 seconds

The stewards ruled, it will be 10 seconds for Lewis to meet at his stop. They asked him to press to overtake Leclerc and get first from his box.

Leclerc, with engine problems (v16)

The Monegasque Ferrari began to make random power cuts. They ordered him from the box to reset a sensor on the steering wheel and Hamilton was given the warning, with the intention that he would pick up the pace to pass it. After a couple of fast laps of English, Leclerc seemed to solve the problem and was setting a fast lap again to reopen 1.7 of the gap (lap 19).

Ricciardo and Ocon saves (v20)

Daniel tried to defend himself from Sainz, who went up to fifth and was already shooting with everything. In the 21 par Norris (very slow) and Carlos was fourth and improving their times. Bottas stopped at 22 to the smell of McLaren’s error and Carlos was third.

Alonso parried on lap 25, when he was sixth. A slow 5-second stop earned Stroll a spot the Canadian didn’t even dream of. In half a turn Fernando threw an attack with cold wheels and recovered the position of Aston Martin, it was 9, but 7 virtual.

Sainz marked total fast lap and kept the third.

Hamilton stop lap 27 and penalty of 10 seconds

The Englishman stopped and served the penalty and was back fifth behind Norris.

Ferrari ruins Sainz’s career

And Sainz entered lap 26, when he even dreamed of being in the top four, but a mistake with the pistol gave him a 12.3-second save. Everything he had built went down the drain. A disaster, the Scuderia mechanics. Even so, he returned sixth, behind Ricciardo again, whom he had beaten for rhythm on the track. Alonso arrived 7, 11 seconds behind Madrid.

Hamilton pasa a Norris

Lewis began to draw the hammer, passed Norris (v32) and launched himself for Bottas and his second place. English was almost second in the race, but he was going for a mark. Sainz chased Ricciardo and couldn’t get past him, Ferrari had destroyed his day.

On lap 40, Bottas let Hamilton pass, with only Leclerc ahead already, 7.5 seconds. Carlos continued chasing the McLaren # 3 but could not pass it.

Hamilton chases Leclerc in six laps

Lewis, feverish, caught up with Leclerc on lap 47, five from the end, and was about to launch the attack to win. In just three laps, Lewis launched the final attack (lap 50 of 52) to seal another incredible victory and leave Ferrari without its first victory, which it had not really deserved, except for having come close to fishing in rough waters.