F1 – British GP 2021: Bottas harassed and demolished: “What I want is to keep my seat in Mercedes”

Updated 07/15/2021 – 20:02

It’s a harassment and demolition without contemplations. Since ‘Daily Mail’ published in May that Mercedes was thinking of replacing Valtteri Bottas Even before the end of 2021, the pressure does not stop on the Mercedes driver. Come to Silverstone, most of the questions were on this matter. By the way, the team that leads Toto Wolffl has no intention of announcing anything this weekend, despite speculation by Martin Brundle about the possible statement.

Valteri tried to get out of the flurry of questions about his future in F1 and motorsport, even assuming that it might change next year, going back to Williams, as the Alfa Romeo option is highly unlikely, not to say impossible.

“If that happens, It will be a new chapter in my career and I think my mentality will be different. Most likely he was not in the fight for the title, nor battling to win races. It would be a new project for me, which would also be very interesting, “he said.

“That’s right, like I said before my goal is to keep my seat. I think that at Mercedes we are a strong team right now. I always try to be positive and what I want is to continue with Mercedes. I think it is the best place to win and fight for the title. If I do not follow, look at other options, I like Formula 1 and I have a few good years left, “said Bottas.

The World Rally Championship Tembien was posed as a possible option, but Valtteri stalled as best he could. “I really enjoy the Rally. I always have fun when I’m in these types of cars, but racing there will be very difficult. Stunt pilots are very competitive, they have been there all their lives. Never say never, but right now I am focused on Formula 1 and especially, in this GP of Great Britain “, he qualified so that they would leave him alone.