Red Bull’s top manager in Formula 1, Christian Horner, is convinced that the coronavirus crisis brings with it the perfect time to test new solutions for the future, such as inverted grill racing.

Liberty Media, in a meeting with the FIA ​​and the Formula 1 teams, proposed last Friday to try in Austria and Great Britain – to break the monotony in double races – the qualifying races with inverted grill to decide the starting positions of the Great prizes.

It is something that needs the unanimous support of the teams to be carried out, but Mercedes does not want to know anything about it. According to Christian Horner, it is the right time to try this type of initiative.

“I think we have a unique situation this year, and having two races in the same place, it seems like the perfect time to try something different in that second event. Otherwise, with stable weather conditions, we will probably have the same performance in the second race than the first. ”

“I think having to start from the back of the grid based on the championship position would be something really entertaining for the fans, something positive for Formula 1 and something we really shouldn’t be afraid to try,” Horner said. , in statements for Sky Sports.

The British engineer has revealed that Toto Wolff was strongly opposed to reverse grill races because they would significantly influence the future of the season, which, given the preseason performance, could be the seventh title for Lewis Hamilton.

“The proposal seemed to get overwhelming support. The only person who did not particularly support it was Toto because he thought it would interfere with the season of the Lewis World Seventh Championship, and would be too variable,” said Christian Horner to conclude.

