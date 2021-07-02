F1 – Austrian GP 2021: “You can reach us, but you still can’t talk”

Daniela Zanardi, wife of former F1 driver and Paralympic athlete Álex Zanardi, has chosen the anniversary of a year since her husband’s serious accident to offer a review of the state of the great Italian athlete, who played 44 great prizes as Jordan’s driver, Minardi , Lotus and Williams.

The four-time Paralympic champion and two-time Indycar champion before losing both legs in a terrible accident in 2001, he suffered a serious accident on June 19, 2020 when, during an adapted cycling race that crossed Italy from north to south, He hit a truck, causing serious head injuries and severe neurological damage.

“One year after the accident, Alex’s condition is essentially stable,” says his wife. “He is currently in a special clinic, where he is in a rehabilitation program. This includes multimodal and pharmacological stimulations under the guidance of doctors, physical therapists, neuropsychologists and speech therapists to try to facilitate their recovery. “

“It has been a very complex process that has required more neurosurgery and has been characterized by a series of setbacks. Alex can undergo training programs for both his brain and his body, he can communicate with us, but he cannot speak yet. After a long time in a coma, the vocal cords must regain their elasticity. This is only possible through practice and therapy. He still has a lot of strength in his arms and hands, and he is training intensely, “says Daniela.

The future? “It is certainly another great challenge. It is a very long journey and at the moment no predictions are made about when he will be able to return home. We put all our energy into Alex’s recovery. “