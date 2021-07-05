F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Verstappen sweeps and takes 32 points from Hamilton, Carlos Sainz 5th, Fernando Alonso 10th

Max Verstappen he met the prognosis and won the Austrian Grand Prix with even greater superiority than expected. He led from start to finish and makes the most of the quarter Lewis Hamilton, with aerodynamic problems in his car, which had to give second to Valtteri Bottas and the third to a glittering Lando Norris, who was the driver of the weekend without a doubt.

.

The renewal of Lewis, announced on Saturday morning did not bring him much luck. Spielberg’s headdress comes out, after a double and painful recipe sent by the leader of the World Cup, who now has 182 points for the 150 of the seven-time champion. The dream of the eighth to beat Michael Schumacher begins to recede by 2021, although a Hamilton who may be able to reverse a trend that is free fall at the moment should never be considered dead.

It’s Verstappen’s fifth win in nine races this year (the third in a row), which could well be six not to mediate the inopportune blowout in the final laps in Baku, where Checo Pérez won. The Red Bull and the Dutch series are equally intimidating and impressive. If Mercedes does not react at Silverstone in two weeks, one of Hamilton’s favorite circuits, then it will go to Hungary, a place more than favorable to Red Bull, with cars much worse than this RB16B. And leaving Budapest, the summer break will come and the World Cup could be very on track for Max by then. It is no longer a dream, but something very feasible.

Sainz, a spectacular fifth

Carlos Sainz he scored a career with a granite solidity, holding on on the track with the hard compound until lap 49, to then switch to the middle and go back explosively to the fifth, won by hand in the last two laps. First passed to Tsunoda, then He cut Leclerc 7 seconds and passed him, to account at the end of Daniel Ricciardo and Checo Pérez (Sanctioned somewhat rigorously with 10 seconds for two touches precisely with Leclerc). The # 55 was 12th after the start, losing two positions with the cold rubber, but he did not break down and won the prize for his tenacity.

Carlos He has 60 points in the World Cup and is only 2 behind Leclerc, whom he has beaten in the double appointment in Austria. His confidence is skyrocketing and he is able to assert the strategy B to finish ahead of the Monegasque, one of the best values ​​in F1 in recent years. The Madrilenian has no roof.

Happy ending for Alonso, 10th

The end of the test was also frantic for the Asturian, who was going up like an ant, especially with the hard compound at the end, although it seemed that he would not get a prize. That is called self esteem and affection to honor the profession of a pilot. He was 16th at the start of the race, but never gave up to finish on fire and passing a George Russell (Williams) who snatched the candy from the tenth, it was going to be the first point for the Englishman and his team this year … but it fell to Fernando’s sack.

Score for the fourth consecutive race with the Alpine, the same ones that his partner has zeroed out. This time, luck did not accompany the Frenchman, whom Giovinazzi left out at turn 3 of the race. But the trend is to an Alonso recovering from any setback, such as the ‘vettelada’ on Saturday, to finish in the ‘top ten again’. A very complete weekend for the Spanish pilots.

2021 Austrian Grand Prix

1º M. Verstappen (D) Red Bull 1:23’54″543 71

2º V. Bottas (D) Mercedes + 17 “973 71

3º L. Norris (D) McLaren + 20″019 71

4º L. Hamilton (D) Mercedes + 46″452 71

5º Carlos Sainz (M) Ferrari + 57″144 71

6º S. Perez (D) Red Bull + 57″916 71

7º D. Ricciardo (D) McLaren + 60 “395 71

8º C. Leclerc (D) Ferrari + 61″195 71

9º P. Gasly (D) AlphaTauri + 61″844 71

10th Fernando Alonso (D) Alpine + 1 lap 70

11º G. Russell (D) Williams + 1 vuelta 70

12th Y. Tsunoda (D) AlphaTauri + 1 lap 70

13º L. Stroll (D) Aston Martin + 1 vuelta 70

14th A. Giovinazz (D) Alfa Romeo + 1 lap 70

15th N. Latifi (D) Williams + 1 lap 70

16th K. Raikkonen (M) Alfa Romeo + 1 lap 70

17º S. Vettel (D) Aston Martin + 1 vuelta 70

18º M. Schumacher (D) Haas + 2 vueltas 69

19th N. Mazepin (D) Haas + 2 laps 69

20º E. Ocon (M) Alpine Retired

Verstappen clean out, Ocon out

The start was very clean and Norris could not disturb Verstappen, behind Hamilton tried with Checo without success. Sainz, with hard rubber, lost four places (from 10 to 14) and Alonso two with the middle (from 14 to 16).

Esteban Ocon, the other Alpine, said goodbye at Turn 3 as he was sandwiched by Giovinazzi and Schumacher and broke the steering link.

In the highlight of that first safety car, Checo was strangled by Norris to avoid being overtaken and drove through the gravel to drop to 10th place.

The soft lasted until lap 14

Gasly and Tsunoda entered their first stop and Sainz moved up to tenth, after overtaking a leathery Russell. After the stops of Strol and Tsunoda he placed eighth and attacking Checo Pérez. Alonso climbed to 11th on lap 18.

Ahead, Verstappen had 8 seconds over Norris and 9 over Hamilton. He was the virtual winner from the first laps.

Hamilton overtakes Norris on lap 20

The Englishman finally got rid of his McLaren compatriot and tried to wipe the gap with the leader somewhat. ALando was also informed of a 5-second penalty for the incident with Checo Pérez.

The McLaren, the first means (v30)

Ricciardo, Norris and Bottas opened the closure of the first stop of the middle compound. Sainz was placed seventh, momentarily and Alonso 9th.

Ahead, Hamilton stopped on lap 33, trailing 12 seconds to Verstappen. Checo stopped on lap 34 to try to gain the position of Gasly.

Alpine saves the shot for Alonso

The weekend had just gone wrong for Alonso on lap 34, his only stop. 4.2 seconds to operation. he was returning to track 15th, behind Russell.

After the Leclerc stop (lap 36), Sainz was fifth on the track and lengthening the hard tires as much as possible.

Checo touches Leclerc on lap 40

The Mexican did the same as Norris, not to let the Ferrari pass and an investigation was opened immediately, which resulted in a 5-second penalty that would be added to his final time.

Alonso adelanta a Stroll (v47)

Fernando gained a position on the track to place 13th. A new touch between Checo and Leclerc, was investigated by the stewards in that same round. Another five seconds fell and there were 10 to pay at the end of the test.

Sainz stops on lap 49, with 22 ahead with the middle

Carlos finished his ride with the hard one and returned ninth to the track, immediately overtaking Yuki Tsunoda and placing eighth.

Mercedes gave Bottas permission to overtake Hamilton

The Englishman had the car damaged in its aerodynamics and from the pits they were told to change position on lap 52. Bottas was second and Hamilton third, with Norris very close. Lewis was overtaken and had to enter a free stop. I would finish fourth at the most.

Sainz passed Leclerc and was 7th, Alonso to Russell for the tenth

At Ferrari, they gave the order to pass the fastest, which was the Spanish, to go after Ricciardo. From behind Alonso was fighting denonably to pass Russell, something he did masterfully on lap 68. A point won by blood and fire for the Spaniard.

Sainz ends up passing Ricciardo and wins two in one go

Demonic final for the Madrilenian, who polished Ricciardo and was less than 10 seconds behind Checo (sanctioned with 19 seconds), to snatch the fifth final from the Mexican. Impressive Sainz ..