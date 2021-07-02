F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Verstappen does not rule out being a teammate of Fernando Alonso

Updated 07/01/2021 – 17:28

Max Verstappen has shared a press conference with Fernando Alonso where he has confessed that in the future he will be able to share a team with the Spaniard.

Fernando Alonso He recalled that in the beginning he shared the grid with the father of the leading driver of the championship in 2001 and 2003, when the Dutch represented Minardi on the track, “I have driven against Jos the Boss”, Fernando has said.

Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso 2017RV RACING PRESS

The pilot of Red Bull who has been part of the Great circus since he was a child, confesses that one of his idols was the current pilot of Alpine and that he always stylish him in video games. “I was two or three years old. Later I used to play Formula 1 games with Alonso, he was proclaimed world champion and his car was cool “, he commented Max Verstappen.

A few days ago Alonso announced that he was in talks with the Austrian team when he planned his return to F1 and that he could become a teammate of # 33, who has referred to the issue: “Companions? I think it could happen in the future, but not in Formula 1. Maybe endurance and Le Mans “.