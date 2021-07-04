F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Verstappen does not get off the bull, Hamilton 4th, Carlos Sainz 10th, Fernando Alonso 14th

Updated 07/03/2021 – 16:29

Max Verstappen he is still riding a wave that does not diminish for him and for Red Bull. The World Cup leader has achieved his third consecutive pole, the fourth of 2021 and ahead a window opens for him to leave Austria with an advantage over Lewis Hamilton of more than 25 points (they are 18 right now) as soon as he does not have setbacks.

Fernando Alonso, weighed down by fVettel’s blocking in Q2, will start 14thWhile Carlos Sainz will be 10th at the start but with medium tires and a good strategy. The two ahead of their teammates, but with very bad luck that prevented them from entering the top 10 round (he comes out 10th due to the penalty against Vettel, he actually qualified 11th).

Hamilton, newly renovated by Mercedes until 2023, had nothing to celebrate on the Spielberg afternoon, where he was relegated to the fourth on the grid, a bad place to start, on the dirty side and with Checo Pérez, third, covering the back to the leader under the traffic light. Every time the W12 seem further away from being able to win a race against Mad Max, who is launching his first World Cup.

Norris, second, 0.048 behind Verstappen

Saturday’s pilot was certainly was Lando Norris, who not only managed to get into Q3 with the medium compound, but also finished second a thousandths from the first pole of his life with the McLaren MCL45. He is the other great protagonist of 2021, sweeping every day Daniel Ricciardo and skimming the podium almost every weekend. It’s that pilot, don’t forget, which Sainz clearly submitted in two years in Woking, which does nothing but speak very well of what the Madrilenian made in its papaya stage.

Starting grid, Austrian GP 2021

1º M. Verstappen (B) Red Bull 1’03″720 16

2º L. Norris (B) McLaren 1’03″768 +00″048 19

3º S. Perez (B) Red Bull 1’03″990 +00″27 26

4º L. Hamilton (B) Mercedes 1’04″014 +00″294 18

5º V. Bottas (B) Mercedes 1’04″049 +00″329 19

6º P. Gasly (B) AlphaTauri 1’04″107 +00″387 21

7º Y. Tsunoda (B) AlphaTauri 1’04″273 +00″553 21

8º S. Vettel (B) Aston Martin 1’04″570 +00″85 20

9º G. Russel (B) Williams 1’04″591 +00″871 15

10º L. Stroll (B) Aston Martin 1’04″618 +00″898 21

Vettel ruins Alonso’s Q3

Alonso came in on another excellent lap in Q2, when he found himself on the flat plot of turn 9, at almost 300 km / h, a Sebastian Vettel slowing down his pace and in an illogical place. The braking was about to cost the Spanish dearly, in addition to annoy the Q3 to which he was going to spend more than enough. There will be an investigation and possible sanction for the German, who is 34 years old today, but no one can return the result to Fernando, who I aspired to be in a ‘top 5’ without being anything exaggerated. He had been third in Q1 and that position was possible.

Sainz will start 11th, Russell beats him by 0.006

The Ferrari chose to place the media at all costs in the two attempts of Q2 and Carlos Sainz was about to achieve the feat of passing, but he lacked 0.006 miserable thousandths. He will start eleventh, but with good strategy, ahead of Leclerc, 12th also with the media.

It was a big George Russell the one that left Carlos out of Q3, with soft tires, of course, but with a Stratospheric turn for a Williams. It is winning on the track to be Mercedes title driver alongside Hamilton in 2021. If it is not, it is no longer for lack of worth, but for other internal issues.

Alonso passed 3rd in Q1, Sainz 6th, Ocon eliminated

Q1 was a display of talent from Fernando Alonso, who passed third, ahead of the two Mercedes and where he struck down his partner Esteban Ocon. On the first try, Fernando endorsed 0.9 to the Frenchman. The Asturian stayed and in the pits, because he did not need anything else, but Ocon with a second game and better track, could only stay at 0.6 from # 14, who has recovered all the magic, while his partner is overwhelmed, and eliminated in 17th place.

Carlos Sainz also had a fantastic start, sixth and in the same tenth of Bottas, a record that gave him the pass to Q2 and good prospects. Leclerc he was eleventh with two soft attempts in that first qualifying round.

Verstappen commanded the start and raised the madness in the Orange Tide and the Red Bull Ring.