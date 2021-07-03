F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Verstappen and then the abyss; Carlos Sainz 6th, Fernando Alonso 8th

Max Verstappen and the rest, that is the only reality that seems to emerge after Free Practice 3 of the Austrian Grand Prix, where the Dutchman has once again occupied the first position. Valtteri Bottas has been second, but nothing less than at 0.538 and Lewis Hamilton third at 0.686.

The Englishman saw his best lap taken away from him, in which would have been 0.3 seconds behind Max, but still a long way off on a route that is dispatched in 64 seconds of travel. A max also took away his last attempt to exit the track. It smells like an exhibition of the World Cup leader in Qualifying (3pm).

Sainz 6th to half a tenth of the quarter

Pierre Gasly appears as the first of the middle class, but with less than a tenth of advantage over Giovinazzi or Carlos Sainz, sixth and with good feelings for the Classification. The battle is bloody in this part of the grid, where some will try to go to Q3 with the media and others a better starting position.

Alonso 8th

Fernando Alonso has also been close to Sainz or Checo Pérez, who has been seventh and beat back to Esteban Ocon in the Alpine infighting. He seems capable of bringing out what Enstone’s car does not have at this track and his performance approaches its peak as each session of the season progresses. This is the ninth of 23 appointments on the 2021 calendar and Fernando is already traveling at his best possible pace.

Free Practice 3, 2021 Austrian GP

1º M. Verstappen Red Bull 1’04″591 15

2º V. Bottas Mercedes 1’05 “129 +00” 538 21

3º L. Hamilton Mercedes 1’05″277 +00″686 19

4º P. Gasly AlphaTauri 1’05″280 +00″689 26

5th A. Giovinazz Alfa Romeo 1’05 “345 +00” 754 26

6th Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’05 “347 +00” 756 29

7º S. Perez Red Bull 1’05″396 +00″805 20

8º Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’05″434 +00″843 23

9º C. Leclerc Ferrari 1’05″484 +00″893 35

10º S. Vettel Aston Martin 1’05″542 +00″951 22

11º L. Stroll Aston Martin 1’05″546 +00″955 19

12th Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1’05 “561 +00” 970 23

13º E. Ocon Alpine 1’05″674 +01″083 21

14º G. Russel Williams 1’05″694 +01″103 23

15º L. Norris McLaren 1’05″700 +01″109 23

16º D. Ricciardo McLaren 1’05″725 +01″134 21

17º K. Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1’05″747 +01″156 31

18º M. Schumacher Haas 1’06″078 +01″487 26

19º N. Latifi Williams 1’06 “105 +01” 514 17

20º N. Mazepin Haas 1’06″289 +01″698 28