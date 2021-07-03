F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Three penalty places for Vettel, Sainz will start 10 and Alonso 14, as was

Updated 07/03/2021 – 19:45

Everything was a chain that ended up breaking the lap of Fernando Alonso, in a day in which he could aspire to be among the top five on the grid.

At the end of Q2 when Valtteti Bottas stopped before the main straight to launch his lap later, Vettel had to do the same, encouraged by his engineer who said: “Everything clean from behind”. And in those, Fernando Alonso appeared who met Seb at the exit of turn 9, ruining the Asturian’s entire weekend, who had to stay with the provisional 14th position on the grid.

Vettel onwards 11

After being called Fernando and Vettel by the commissioners, they began to pull the line and ended up initiating an investigation and also calling Bottas himself and later Carlos Sainz. Finally, and after deliberating, the stewards decided to penalize the German Red Bull, not so much for slowing down, but for being in the middle of the line, as he could have been inside without disturbing Alonso.

As for Bottas and Sainz, it was decided not to apply some actions, at the edge of 19:30 on Saturday. Curiously, the most affected by the sequence, Alpone’s Asturian, is still in his 14th starting position and with a world ahead to get into the points, although he will fight it as always.

“I couldn’t do much else. There was little time left and we agreed to slow down between turns 8 and 9. Everyone passed me and then they decelerated between 9 and 10. I was last in line and he was first in. go on fast lap. I’m sorry for him, it may have taken him a long time, but I couldn’t go anywhere, “explained Vettel about the incident.