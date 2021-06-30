F1 – Austrian GP 2021: The closest fight between drivers is in Ferrari and Alpine

Updated 06/30/2021 – 12:42

On the verge of starting the ninth round of the world championship of Formula 1, the differences between the pilots of the same team are more and more evident. In Mercedes a superiority of Hamilton and in Red Bull that of Verstappen, as usual. But at Ferrari and Alpine this inequality is not so clear.

Ferrari

The Scuderia has a total of 108 points, 58 of them have been achieved by the veteran of the team, Charles Leclerc. Carlos Sainz he has achieved the remaining 50 creating a difference of 8 points between both drivers, the second lowest among the 10 teams. In Classification The Monegasque beat Madrid 6-2, although this is still in the process of getting to know the car. Those from Maranello take second place in the drivers’ contest, but if we compare it with Alpine, Ferrari has 77 points more than the French, which shows a greater performance of the whole between drivers and car.

Carlos Sainz and Charle Leclerc taking a selfie SCUDERIA FERRARI

Alpine

The French team has 31 points and is the one with the closest fight, Fernando Alonso with 19 points and Esteban Ocon with 12 creates a difference of 7 points. In Rating it gets even tighter, with a tie at 4. In the last three times (Azerbaijan, France and Styria) Alonso has qualified ninth while his partner has not entered Q3.

Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon playing videogamesFERNANDO ALONSO

Mercedes

With 212 points Mercedes is second in the constructors’ championship. Valtteri Bottas So far, he has failed to catch up with the seven-time world champion. The Finn has scored 74 points, 64 less than Lewis Hamilton, which has 138. In Classification the difference is less, the British win 5 to 3 Bottas, who has only surpassed it in Portugal (1), Mnaco (3) and Styria (2).

Red Bull

The superiority of Max Verstappen versus Checo Prez it is quite evident, the neerlands has reaped 156 points of the 252 that the team hasIt should be remembered that the Mexican landed in Red Bull this season, in which he has scored 96 points and has qualified once in front of his teammate, who started seven Sundays ahead of Prez.

McLaren

Lando Norris he has defeated his new teammate by far. Of the 120 points that the team has, only 34 have been harvested by Daniel Ricciardo and 86 for the British, creating a difference of 52 points between the two. In Classification Norris wins 5-3 to Australian who has failed to understand the papaya car.

AlphaTauri

In the Italian team the superiority of Pierre Gasly in front of the rookie, Yuki Tsunoda, It is obvious. The French has 37 points and the Japanese has achieved 9 of the 46 that the squire has, creating a difference of 26 points. Gasly, in Qualifying has defeated in all eight races that go from the season to Tsunoda, who has entered Q3 in only two opportunities.

Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel In his first eight races with the team, he has scored 30 points, 16 more than Lance Stroll they have achieved 14 of the 44 they have altogether. In qualifying the pilots tie at 4.

Alfa Romeo

The Italian team only has two points, one of Kimi Raikkonen and the other from Antonio Giovinazzi, who has won 6 to 2 in classification to the Finn.

Williams y Haas

None of the teams have managed to score points so far this season and in Qualifying the superiority of one of the drivers of each team is very evident, on the one hand George Russell who has beaten 8-0 to Nicoholas Latiffi.Mick Schumacher has beaten seven times Nikita Mazepin, It must be taken into account that the German did not participate in the Mnaco chrono.