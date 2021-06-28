F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Schedules and where to watch the 2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix on TV and online

The Formula 1 moves to Austria for the following two dates, this Friday begins the Styrian Grand Prix , which was not contemplated at the start of the season, but came to the rescue after the cancellation of the Canadian Grand Prix and later the cancellation of the Turkish GP.

The Red Bull Ring host a new battle between the world leader Max Verstappen, that he managed to win in France with a strategy of two pit stops and that the seven-time champion, Lewis Hamilton, did not see coming. The Austrian team will compete at home and seek to extend the points advantage it has with Mercedes.

Carlos Sainz I did not get points in Paul Ricard when finishing eleventh on Sunday, the Madrid last time he faced the Red Bull Ring I managed to get 3 points by crossing the ninth finish line.

Fernando Alonso He has not participated in this Grand Prix before, but he has participated in the Austrian one, which is the same track. In 2018 the Asturian did not obtain points when finishing fourteenth with McLaren. Alonso Y Alpine have shown progress in the car since the start of the season and the # 14 will be able to score points again like he did in France.

How and where to watch the 2021 Formula 1 Styrian GP on TV and online

How to get through the entire 2021 season will you be able to follow the Styrian F1 Grand Prix through MARCA.com Y BRAND Radio. On television it can be seen live in DAZN and in Movistar +.

Friday June 25

Free Practice 1 11.30-12.30

Free 2 15.00-16.00

Saturday June 26

Free practice 3 12.00-13.00

Classification 15.00-16.00

Sunday June 27:

Austrian GP 15.00 (71 laps)