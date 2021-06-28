F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Schedules and where to watch the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix Formula 1 on TV and online

Updated 06/28/2021 – 13:14

The ninth date of the championship Formula 1 he takes the Red Bull Ring for the second weekend in a row. Max Verstappen, last Sunday, I got the local anthem to play on the podium, but Red Bull failed to get both of his pilots to celebrate with Champn at his home. Mercedes With a strategy in the pit stops, he closed the podium and kept Checo Prez behind Hamilton and Bottas, who could not with the neerlands.

With this result, the team led by Christian Horner, add a total of 252 points in the constructors’ championship. The German team follows in second place with 212. The leadership of Red Bull It could be threatened if the weather conditions change this weekend and the rain that was expected and predicted for the next weekend arrives. Styrian GP.

Fernando Alonso goes for more points

The Asturian reaped 2 points in Styria and as he has stated after the Grand Prix, he believes that the picture will not change much if the rain does not arrive this weekend. Alonso finished ninth, ahead of his teammate, Esteban Ocon, who finished fourteenth.

Ferrari advances little by little

Carlos Sainz did not have a good qualification when he finished twelfth, but with a good strategy and a stealthy race, Madrid has managed to cross the finish line sixth, by in front of Leclerc which has taken seventh place. Both managed to add a total of 14 points for the team that is already preparing for this next appointment.

How and where to watch the Austrian GP of Formula 1 2021 on TV and online

How to go through the entire 2021 season can you follow the Austrian F1 Grand Prix through MARCA.com Y BRAND Radio. On television it can be seen live in DAZN and in Movistar +.

Friday June 25

Free Practice 1 11.30-12.30

Free 2 15.00-16.00

Saturday June 26

Free practice 3 12.00-13.00

Classification 15.00-16.00

Sunday June 27:

Austrian GP 15.00 (71 laps)