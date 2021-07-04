F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Sainz: “Little by little I’m starting to be the Carlos who performs on Sundays”

Carlos Sainz get a great 5th place in the Austrian Grand Prix after a spectacular comeback fifteen laps from the end. The Spanish driver started the race with the hard tire and no pit stop until lap 48 when I switched to the medium tire. I got to establish a good rhythm and hunt down the group of Leclerc, Ricciardo Y Checo Prez.

“It was a fought race, a lot more than the last GP. Especially at the beginning at the start as I had less grip compared to the other riders. I have managed to stay calm and lengthen the first stint a lot and that has given me the opportunity to put the medium and go for it all. The second half of the race I had a lot of fun and at the beginning I thought I was not doing anything, the strategy has worked and we are happy. “

In the final laps of the Austrian Grand Prix, Leclerc dej pasar a Sainz as he was flying over the runway and on the last lap, the Ferrari caught slipstream of Ricciardo on the straight before Turn 4 and managed to get sixth. Checo Prez left the group before everything happened but had ten seconds penalty for taking Leclerc off the track twice. Carlos crossed the finish line nine seconds behind the Mexican which meant a deserved fifth place.

Ferrari evolution in recent races

“I managed to find a good rhythm by putting on the half used tire and it gave me the opportunity to attack Leclerc and Ricciardo. It was fun and I am glad to know that the strategy and the rhythm is working in the last races and little by little I start to be the Carlos who is capable of doing this on Sundays.”

“I would not have liked to suffer so much at the start but apart from that we have remained calm and we have given the best performance to the car and this is starting to be a bit more what I have been waiting for since the beginning of the season. “