F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Red Bull tried to partner with Ferrari for the 2022 engine

Honda who has been the motorist of Red Bull since 2019 it will cease to be at the end of this season, that is why the Austrian team has bought the license and thanks to the freezing of this piece in Formula 1 they will be able to continue with the same power unit next season.

Mercedes was not interested

Christian Horner has confirmed in the podcast ‘Beyond The Grid’ that at one point he had no choice but to call his rival builders to see what options they offered him, “they had no choice”, has confessed the British, and has added: “The most natural thing was to have a conversation with the existing suppliers. Mercedes was a very short conversation and Toto Wolff obviously wasn’t particularly interested. “

They were not the aspirations of Renault

The director of the energy team also recalls that he has spoken with his former engine supplier, Renault, and has said: “Their aspirations as a team they didn’t include supplying a team like Red Bull“.

Horner has admitted that the most likely to fulfill that role was Ferrari, “probably the most willing was Ferrari. And, you know, we had some exploratory discussions, But to be a customer, having to accept all the integration, particularly with the new regulations to come, would be an enormously difficult pill to swallow, so that’s when we started to explore the possibility: ‘Okay, Why do we face this challenge the Red Bull way and see if we can come to terms with Honda in the future? “, has revealed the representative of the Austrian team, on the reasons why an agreement was not reached.

Finally, in 2022 Red Bull will produce its own power units with Honda’s existing intellectual property under the new configuration of Red Bull ‘Powertrains’, at a facility based on its existing campus in Milton Keynes.

“It is a big step, it is a bold step, to take control of our own destiny as an engine supplier and bring everything under one roof in Milton Keynes. It would make us the only team, other than Ferrari, to have everything in one facility “continued the British.

In order to Dietrich Mateschitz, owner of Red Bull was not a difficult decision according to the representative of the F1 team, who has expressed: “In terms of sales, I think that he himself came to that conclusion, that we had no other choice, and Helmut Marko was obviously very supportive and pressured to achieve it. It was absolutely the right decision … “