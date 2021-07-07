F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Red Bull Ring: as crowded as if Covid-19 had never existed

60 thousand Formula 1 fans they had the opportunity to witness the ninth round of the world championship. MARCA has been one of them, with precautions for the pandemic that began before getting on the plane to Austria and ended after the point of entry to the facilities of the Red Bull Ring. Zero masks, the absence of a safety distance and a multitude of people from different parts of the world characterized this Grand Prix.

Advance instructions

The first notice came along with the entry in an email, where they noted the main rule and condition to be able to participate as a public on the weekend, comply with one of the ‘3G-Rule: comply with one of the’ 3G-Rule‘- a negative test, have vaccines or have recovered from covid-19. Without at least one of these, entry will not be allowed.

The ‘Orange Army’ came to the circuit with the slogan of “We are back” (We are back) .

In the same message they added that the facility parking lots will be divided depending on the ticket purchased, This way the public would not be mixed up and in each one of them they would offer a station where they would carry out antigen tests or PCR.

Arrival at the circuit

On the highway, before entering the small town that houses the circuit, they began signs would appear where they indicated the corresponding entry according to the ticket purchased. Vips on one side, green on the other, yellow on the other end, as well as red and blue.

The ‘Orange Army’ was present Red Bull

At the first checkpoint They demanded some of the ‘3g-Rule’ and gave a bracelet with a chip and QR code where they kept the information and duration of the testIn our case, it was a PCR, carried out in Madrid before the trip, so it expired before Sunday. Once with the bracelet, access was allowed to a second control point, where they again checked the validity of the information on the chip.

So it was on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the people who have their bracelet and with one of the options of thes ‘3G-Rule’ valid must pass through a sensor and can enter without problems. Otherwise, they will have to come up with another test and go through the first control again. If the test was carried out at the station located in the parking lots, the chip was updated immediately, so we could verify it.

It is worth mentioning that in the mail they insist that the mask will be mandatory at the access points, that later within the facilities could be withdrawn. But this was not so: from the moment the assistants got out of their cars, they never wore their masks.

At the third and fourth checkpoints, they validated the entry and if it was numbered, they showed the way to the corresponding seat.

Red Bull Ring: as crowded as if Covid-19 had never existed

La Fan Zone

Sector located between the Red Bull grandstand and the Steiermark, in it there were at least 10 food trucks with a variety of options, from hot dogs, pizza, pasta, ice cream, beers and even one exclusively to acquire the energetic host of the event. A DJ, dancers, Esports stations and the only ATM on the premises they were permanently surrounded by the ‘Orange Army’.

No more masks

More than 100,000 fans circulated around the Red Bull Ring venue over the weekend and the masks we are so used to disappeared throughout the Grand Prix, only a few wore them, who became the strangers, people looked strange and on more than one occasion they were reminded that it was not necessary to use it since we were in an outdoor place.