F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Mercedes does not lose hope

Updated 06/30/2021 – 14:14

Mercedes has 212 points so far this season, an amount that is not enough to be the leader of the Formula 1 championship, but the 40 points that distance them from Red Bull does not make the German team lower their arms, as has been confirmed Toto Wolff.

Hamiton’s boss believes that despite not being the fastest the result in Styria has not been bad, “Last weekend we optimized the opportunities available to us and, despite not having the fastest car, we got an important double podium and a good amount of points“, has said.

Hamilton and Bottas in StyriaMERCEDES-AMG

Wolff does not lose hope and knows how important it has been to achieve a double podium at the Red Bull Ring, even though it was not the one they are used to in the team. “Every time we hit the track; we went out to win. But, although last Sunday we could not climb to the top of the podium, there were still reasons to rejoice“, has commented the Austrian.

Despite not having the best car, the ‘Silver Arrows’ team did not make any mistakes that could have cost them more points, the Mercedes director said: “Our drivers were good, our pit stops were excellent and our strategic decisions were sound. “

The team that has confirmed that coming into this weekend with some updates believes that having a double date on the same circuit gives it a chance for a rematch, “Now we return to the mountains of Styria this weekend with another great challenge to face. , but racing on the same circuit two consecutive weekends also provides us with opportunities“, ha sealdo Wolff.

The same place, same circuit, same laps, different tires. This is where the challenge to achieve a new result in the Austrian Grand Prix comes in and the Mercedes ‘Team Principal’ is clear about it, and has commented: “The tire compounds are also softer this weekend, so it brings a new challenge for all teams and new possibilities as far as strategy is concerned “.

Despite the fact that the German team has only three victories out of eight possible and compared to the five that Red Bull has, four of Verstappen and one of Prez, they believe that there is still a chance to turn the result around and return to the position in the league. who are used to, lead and with an advantage. “This World Cup is a 23-fight heavyweight championship, and we are just over a third of the way to go. There will be many occasions to come and there is still everything to decide, so we are looking forward to the ninth race, has sentenced Toto Wolff.