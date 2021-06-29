F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Mercedes does not give up: announces improvements for the next races

Updated 06/29/2021 – 14:13

speeches have been made lately, both from outside and inside Mercedes, which emphasized the fact that the German squire would not be able to improve their car much to fight against the current dominance of Red Bull.

As, Ross Brawn, sports director of F1, has warned, after the dispute of the Grand Prix of Styria, that those of the brand of the star are at a crossroads in this 2021. “It is a very difficult year for Mercedes because the focus for the next season is very strong and also the new regulations. Nothing can be done to the engine. Will they burn any resources out of this car and sacrifice it a bit for next year? I suspect notas it is very difficult to suddenly gain momentum in a car that you have probably stopped working on. “

In addition, the British engineer has underlined that the hegemonic team of the hybrid era “can try to compete more effectively, squeeze a little more performance from the car’s setup and how it is working, but I don’t think we’re going to see big improvements or big changes to the car. They have to get a little more juice out of the lemon without putting too many resources into that, as it could negatively affect the next year. “

For its part, Toto Wolff, head of the ‘silver arrows’ (eventually black) team, has publicly commented that Brawn’s vision is correct. “We are 100% focused on 2022. The more Red Bull develops now, the gap will be bigger, so we fight knowing that we have this deficit. But Red Bull can’t keep introducing new parts until September. If not, they will be two seconds behind next year, “he added.

Hamilton and Bottas.

As well, James Allison, technical chief of the Teutonic squire, has come to the fore to clarify Wolff’s words. “We have several things that will make our car faster in the upcoming races. Hopefully they are enough. I don’t think the two are laughing and I don’t think Toto has precisely said that there won’t be any more updates. What Toto points out is that next year’s rules are a big and complicated matter, and they demand a lot of our attention. Most of our focus at the factory has moved on to next year, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t some things on the chain before that focus shift. Also, it’s not the whole factory. We are just one of the two factories, there is also the power unit factory, get something else from the engine“, has manifested in the podcast ‘F1 Nation’.

the ones that Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas they can hope things are better. Right now the RB16B is superior to the W12. That is a fact. The energy drinks team dominates both World Cups. Max Verstappen is ‘on fire’ as leader of the championship and Red Bull too (four wins in a row).

Allison warns that they are not going to give up so easily. “There are more aerodynamic changes to look at, a bit more to engine power delivery, and a few things that aren’t as neat as we’d like., but that we still have the opportunity to add while the season is underway “, he has sentenced.