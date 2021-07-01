F1 – Austrian GP 2021: “Mercedes can console itself with podiums … but that is not its real goal”

Toto Wolff He wanted to encourage his family with a positive speech before the dispute of the Austrian Grand Prix. On the first date on the Austrian track, Max Verstappen achieved a landslide victory, but Lewis Hamilton (2) and Valtteri Bottas (3) they minimized damage with two podiums. But the truth is that Red Bull He won again (they have linked four wins in a row) and, with this, they continue to dominate both in the Drivers ‘and Constructors’ World Cups.

“Last weekend we maximized the opportunities presented to us and, despite not having the fastest car, we got a solid double podium and a good amount of points. Our drivers performed well, the pit stops were excellent and our strategy was very strong, “the Mercedes boss warned.

However, there are those who think that this is a (conformist) position that does not correspond to what they really think of the hegemonic team in the hybrid era. Mika Hakkinen He is a figure of great weight who has expressed his opinion regarding the complicated moment that those of the star brand are going through.

Mercedes will have to find some solutions soon. If you don’t, you could miss the World Cup in the next races Mika Hakkinen (Bicampen de F1)

The two-time F1 world champion (1998 and 1999) has highlighted in his column for ‘Unibet’ that “Mercedes can console itself with podiums, but that’s not really the goal from pilots like Hamilton and Bottas, nor from Toto Wolff himself. They will have to find some solutions soon. If they don’t, they could miss the World Cup in the next races“.

Red Bull and Honda’s bet on this year

On the other hand, he has warned that the Milton Keynes team is very psyched that this is the year in which there is to give the maximum. It is a unique opportunity before the rule change planned for 2022. “What we’ve seen so far is that Red Bull and Honda have focused on this season to give it their all. They have introduced a new engine and aerodynamic package that takes advantage of the change in aerodynamic regulations introduced this year. That change has adapted to Red Bull’s design philosophy and has worked against Mercedes. In Austria, both Lewis and his teammate Valtteri Bottas said the Red Bulls were two tenths of a second faster per lap and noticeably faster on the straights, a really significant advantage on such a short circuit. In the race, Max was able to open an early advantage and control all the strategy options from the lead, “he argued.

In addition, Hakkinen is clear that the energy drinkers are clear favorites to win on the second round of the double at Spielberg. “At the moment, Mercedes does not seem to have an answer to what Red Bull is presenting, and with only four days between the Styrian Grand Prix and Austria, there is no reason to believe they can find a solution in time. Another win for Max next Sunday seems very likely.“, he has sentenced.