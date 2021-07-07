F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Horner: “We don’t want free-kick simulations like in football”

In the Austrian Grand Prix the commissioners gave eight penalties during the race, starting with Lando Norris, two to Czech Pérez, then two more to Yuki Tsunoda, another to Lance Stroll, Antonio Giovinazzi a penalty was also earned and finally to Kimi Raikkonen. Situation that worries the team leaders and they fear that Formula 1 will change the essence of “let it run”.

Christian Horner, the head of Red Bull, believes that the penalty to Lando Norris it could lend itself to other drivers trying to overtake on the outside and hope they penalize their opponent to gain an advantage, like in football, “You don’t want the equivalent of footballers faking foul, so we have to avoid that. “ Horner said.

The one from Red Bull insists that this penalty should not have existed, since in his words, it was a race incident and commented: “It is incredibly difficult because we talk about these things very often and how difficult it is for the race director. (Michael Masi), but I felt that what we saw could have led to more racing incidents than meriting penalties. “

The Brit continues: “We agreed a few years ago to just let them run. I liked the incident between Checo and Lando. That is running. You’re spinning around the outside and taking risks, especially when you’re not in a position where they are ahead. “

In addition, the director of the Max Verstappen believes that the penalty to Checo Pérez was simply to follow the same line with which they judged Norris and has expressed: “The FIA ​​that awarded that penalty could not avoid awarding a penalty for a similar move“.

“I think Tham penalties were a bit harsh and goes a bit against the go-and-run mantra that we have been defending in the last years “, sentences the main of the Austrian team.

Zak Brown and Lando Norris in Barcelona 2019

Excessive penalties

The CEO of McLaren, Zak Brown, thinks very similarly to Horner and has pointed out about Norris’s sanction to ‘Motorsport.tv,’: “I thought it was silly. I think that since I’ve been in motorsport, which is about 35 years, when you go to make a pass from the outside, certainly on a first lap, I think it is ‘passer, be careful’ “.

Regarding his driver’s actions, he confessed that: “I think it was a fantastic, firm and tough race. And I think sometimes we have to let the drivers run. We need to make sure they are doing safe things and driving within limits“.

Brown is sure, as is Horner, that it has been a racing action and nothing more, “But of all the people I’ve talked to, I don’t think there’s a racing driver in the world who didn’t think that was a good clean race. And if you are going to make a pass from the outside, or you try, you run that risk, “explained the McLaren boss.