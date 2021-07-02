F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Honda denies breaking the law

As if that were not enough the battle of technical directives in current F1 caused by the Mecedes Vs Red Bull duel (rear wing, tires and slow pit stops), the veiled complaint about a brutal gain in power from the Honda engine, when the evolution of propellants is prohibited by regulation, has led Toyoharu Tanabe, Honda’s technical director, to speak more in a single afternoon than in months.

Touching Japanese pride is fine cinnamon, and Tanabe insists that anything improved is in accordance with the law for better compression of all engine components. “Aileron and engine, or both, but they are two tenths better than us on the straight,” insisted Lewis Hamilton last Sunday. at the end of the race with Red Bull’s fourth straight win.

“No performance updates are allowed during the season and our second power unit is the same as the first in terms of specification and performance. The current performance improvement is the result of Honda’s hard work, “he explains seriously.

“We can only make changes for reliability or costs, yes,” he assures when sliding from his great rival that they could have used this point of the regulation, “but We have to send very detailed documents to the FIA, they approve them and then they send them to the rest of the manufacturers, that they have to approve us, even if it is only a piece, “he says to clarify that there is nothing suggested.” This is my response to that suspicion, “he values.

Tanabe explains why since the France meeting his engine seems a step ahead of Mercedes and even Alpha Tauri has become fearsome. “We improve our weaknesses and enhance our strengths and performance on the track has improved and if anyone doubts, check the GPS data of the four engines in that race to see that the performance of the engine is not the reason. “