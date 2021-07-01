F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Honda catches up with Mercedes

Updated 07/01/2021 – 14:58

Red Bull has changed its power unit in the French Grand Prix and since then, that his direct rival, Mercedes, has begun to suspect that Honda would have made changes to the power unit, which is frozen and teams are not allowed to make modifications

The Japanese engine will not be long before it reaches the level of the Germans, who have a MGU-H superior to the rest. MGU-H is the unit that is responsible for recovering energy in the race. From Mercedes they have the hypothesis that Red Bull has gained 13.6 horsepower since the engine change and they ensure that the key will be in the turbocharger.

Christian Horner He has stated on different occasions that the accusations that come to him from Hamilton and his team are false and that they have not modified the engine. “I listen with interest and Sometimes some of Lewis’s theories are sometimes far from reality…We run with less resistance and run with the lower wing and as a result of that, sometimes you tend to go a little faster on the straight, “said the Briton at a press conference a week ago.

The Austrian team made changes to their rear spoiler and has a new configuration of low downforce, which is much lower than the previous one.

According to ‘Auto Motor und Sport’, the German team would be convinced that the Japanese advance is 10 kilowatts -13.6 horsepower-. The origin of these numbers comes from a comparison between the AlphaTauri pilots, who also use Honda engines. Yuki Tsunoda made the power unit change after his clash at Imola and Pierre Gasly before the French Grand Prix.

The changes allowed during freezing of engines they have to be linked to stability and part changes always when the FIA ​​is informed of those movements. Those who have to make this information transparent so that the other teams can analyze the change and even veto them if they estimate a power gain.

Renault has decided not to make changes to its engine this year and to do it directly by 2022, while Ferrari They have only made changes to regain some of the power they lost from last year. The French will be 20-25 horses strength of the best unit and that of the Scuderia between 25-30.

McLaren Carrying a Mercedes unit is the fastest straight car it could be thanks to its rear wing.