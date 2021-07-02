F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Hamilton wants a fight, Verstappen hides; Fernando Alonso 8th, Carlos Sainz 13th

The cloudy sky and occasional fine drops on the asphalt of the Red Bull Ring slowed the track more than expected in the Free 2 of the Austrian Grand Prix. In those conditions, Lewis Hamilton nailed an almost perfect lap to take away the best time (1: 04.523), with which he surpassed Valtteri Bottas (a 0.188) y a Max Verstappen (a 0.217). However, it does not seem that the order of forces has changed compared to those seen a week ago, not even to Free 1 in the morning.

Max seems to already know the potential of the RB16B and may have been hiding longer than usual, with the latest set of softs, when it had been consistently 0.3 seconds ahead of the Mercedes with the Pirelli test compound, and also with the medium. His pole position last week was 1: 03.8 and with the change of compounds for this round (a step softer with the C3, C4 and C5), he could be tomorrow, if it doesn’t rain, in 1: 03.3 without too much trouble.

The keynote of the day has been his absolute mastery of the scene, the heavily loaded tank and the do not take risks, because the accident or the breakdown seems the only thing that can give Hamilton the victory this weekend. Wolff’s men will have to wait for Silverstone already some improvement for put the W12 back in front of the Milton Keynes car. At least it is the feeling that has given today.

Alonso and traffic: “I don’t believe it”

Fernando Alonso, after several attempts with the soft compound he was able to reach eighth, the position in which he left last week. It was not a comfortable session for him, because found several competitors too slow and in the middle of the last two lines, something that led him to explode on the radio. “I don’t believe it, I don’t believe it! These guys don’t have mirrors, who was it?” he asked his engineer over the radio. When he heard the name of Raikkonen he preferred not to add anything else.

Anyway, The Asturian left Esteban O with four places behind, although he only surpassed him by 0.134 thousandths, which gives an idea of ​​what separates those of the middle class from entering Q3 and to have a good starting position, to be eliminated and run against it. Everything will be defined again by priceless details, except for Verstappen who seems in a different league.

Ferrari, soil comparison

Carlos Sainz finished 13th, far out of the head and after taking at least three laps away from him for jumping the track limits. Like last week, he seems not to want to fine-tune his times in these Free Games, and also because they had a much more important program, such as testing the new floor (with the diffuser changed) which he rode in his car in the morning and Leclerc in the afternoon. The times of the Monegasque in his turn were also very discreet, so much so that he finished 16th, which suggests that the two Maranello cars were carrying similar rhythms, without seeking limits in order to obtain reliable data for the aerodynamics of the Scuderia. On Saturday the truth will be seen, well in the morning they were second and third second only to Verstappen.

Spielberg (Austria), 02/07/2021.- Spanish Formula One driver lt;HIT gt;Carlos lt;/HIT gt; lt;HIT gt;Sainz lt;/HIT gt; of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow in action during the first practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, 02 July 2021. The Formula One Grand Prix of Austria will take place on 04 July 2021. (Fórmula Uno) ./EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNACHRISTIAN BRUNAEFE

Free Practice 2, 2021 Austrian Grand Prix

1º L. Hamilton Mercedes 1’04″523 30

2º V. Bottas Mercedes 1’04 “712 +00” 189 33

3º M. Verstappen Red Bull 1’04″740 +00″217 34

4º L. Stroll Aston Martin 1’05″139 +00″616 32

5º S. Vettel Aston Martin 1’05″268 +00″745 36

6th Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1’05 “356 +00” 833 37

7º P. Gasly AlphaTauri 1’05″379 +00″856 37

8º Fernando Alonso Alpine 1’05″393 +00″870 34

9º L. Norris McLaren 1’05″466 +00″943 33

10th A. Giovinazz Alfa Romeo 1’05 “511 +00” 988 32

11º S. Perez Red Bull 1’05″516 +00″993 38

12º E. Ocon Alpine 1’05″527 +01″004 35

13th Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’05 “620 +01” 097 36

14º K. Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1’05″624 +01″101 33

15º D. Ricciardo McLaren 1’05″698 +01″175 31

16º C. Leclerc Ferrari 1’05″708 +01″185 33

17º G. Russel Williams 1’05″819 +01″296 35

18º M. Schumacher Haas 1’05″911 +01″388 35

19º N. Latifi Williams 1’06 “014 +01” 491 37

20º N. Mazepin Haas 1’06″173 +01″650 34