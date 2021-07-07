F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Hamilton: “The ‘Sprint’ race will not be very exciting”

Updated 07/07/2021 – 11:50

On Silverstone It will be the first Sprint Classification of the three agreed for this year, as a test to establish them definitively, these will consist of 100 km. The sporting director of Formula 1, Ross Brawn, has described the extra run as “100 kilmetros of accin”.

A process

System that keeps drivers clueless of what could happen and what to expect from these short races. The seven times world champion, Lewis Hamilton, is not very convinced that there is much action on the track and has ensured in ‘..net’: “Probably just a train, hopefully there will be some overtaking, but most likely not too exciting.”

The Mercedes driver, who has recently renewed for two more years with the German squad, added: “We will wait and see, it does not make sense to judge him even before entering it.”

The system change in the Grand Prix of Great Britain, on Friday morning with a workout, followed by a Qualifying for the Sprint race. Saturday will start like Friday with a practice and In the afternoon the new short race and whoever achieves the first place in those 100 kilometers will leave the pole on Sunday in the main race.

Difficult to overtake

Carlos Sainz He has also given his opinion regarding this new format that could become permanent in a few years. The Madrilenian has said: “Doing 17 laps with a set of tires should allow us to push a little more and have a little fun,” he told the media on Sunday. “But you know that the more we push, it is also difficult to overtake. This is not a secret. So we’ll see how it turns out. “