F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Hamilton starts to see it ‘in Chinese’ against Verstappen

Updated 07/01/2021 – 16:49

After last weekend’s defeat at the Styrian GP, Lewis Hamilton appears again in Spiewlberg with a low profile, worried, complaining. Remember that already came back before, trembling 18 points compared to Vettel in 2018, but in a situation that in his opinion was very different from the current one.

“It’s completely different. Obviously, So we had updates, we had a large group of people (at the factory) who always found improvements to the car. Now it’s all flatter. It is just different. We had a great battle then and I was trying to give my best, “explained the seven-time champion, with a worried tone, at the press conference prior to the Austrian Grand Prix.

It further recognizes that, as the season progresses, the possible equality between the Mercedes W12 and the Red Bull RB16B, it is leaning towards the second. “Most of this season has been a pretty good battle between the two of us, with a very even performance between our cars, but obviously that has changed. “ assures.

Palpable improvements at Red Bull

Lewis relies on the fact that, in performance analysis in Styria. Verstappen was fastest in the slow corner, middle corner and the straights. Only in the fast curves, those of the third sector, was there an equilibrium between the two cars. In addition, the development of the new car in 2021 and the budget limit that has come into force, will no longer allow inventors both in this car and in previous campaigns, where resources were almost unlimited.

“They (Red Bull) have taken some steps forward in the last few races. His straight speed has improved a lot. We do not know if it’s for the wing (supposedly flexible) or by the motor, but one way or another they were too fast in the Styrian Grand Prix “, he points to the weapons displayed by his great rival on the track.

In the simulator

Between the two races, Lewis acknowledges that has been in the Brackley simulator to try to find some tuning solutions for this weekend, where the tires will change, which will be the C3, C4 and C5, the softest in the Pirelli range. “It was to try to understand what went wrong in the races where we ran into more difficulties than usual. We are working very hard to fix all the problems. That’s what we do every day and that is why we are world champions “, he highlights