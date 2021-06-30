F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Hamilton engaged with Mercedes in pursuit of results

Updated 06/30/2021 – 16:32

Lewis Hamilton is 18 points away from Max Verstappen and begins to worry that he of Red Bull escape and win at the end of the season, which is why the Briton has been getting more involved in the previous processes of each weekend, as the Mercedes technical chief has said.

James Allison has starred in the ‘F1 Nation’, the Formula 1 podcast, where he has said that: “Hamilton wants to drive a car that allows him to demonstrate his ability. He’s absolutely brilliant for us in these circumstances because he’s so focused on winning and championships that your response to a situation like this is simply to double your contribution. “

The engineer has revealed that the British driver has returned to the simulator and is focused on each race, “He was in our factory doing quite a few laps in the simulator last week and he’s committed like anyone to make sure we find the advantage we need to be able to put pressure on Red Bull and you see that he is giving the best of himself “Allison pointed out.

The seven-time world champion is not only focused on his personal training to improve on the track, but he is in constant communication with his technical boss and often makes some suggestions “in a way that’s helpful, not pointing or destructive “, in the team and career plans has expressed that of Mercedes.

“You are letting me know the things you think are importantsy asks me if there is any way that I can help progress in certain things. You also want to know if there are aspects of the car that you were not aware of and the timescale in which it can be. It is a friendly and comfortable exchange that is useful to me and I hope that for him too “, confessed the technical chief of Mercedes.