F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Ferrari grows due to its great reaction

After a hellish weekend at Paul Ricard, Ferrari He arrived at the Red Bull Ring with some logical fear. But in the end, the Maranello team did quite well on the Austrian track.

Carlos Sainz It was spectacular. Recover six places (room 12) in the race to finish sixth. The ’55’ was just brilliant. While Charles Leclerc did not start well for a touch with Pierre Gasly, but then he launched into a pica comeback. In the end I finished seventh. They even awarded him the ‘Pilot of the Day’ award. A recognition that Madrid could also have taken perfectly.

Thus the things, in the ‘Scuderia’ they have recovered the smile, after the bad drink last in France (they did not add points with any of their two pilots). They are close to McLaren in the fight for third place. The thing is, the Woking guys are holding up so high basically because of the excellent performances from Lando Norris (5 overall for drivers with 86 points). Daniel Ricciardo is struggling to adapt to the MCL35M. The point is that the difference is minimal. They are 120 points of the English by 108 of the Italians in the Builders World Cup. And let’s bear in mind that at Ferrari both Leclerc (7 with 58) and Sainz (8 with 50) contribute in almost the same way.

From what we have seen, Mattia Binotto has been satisfied with the reaction of his team. The ‘Scuderia’ boss highlighted the good race pace that the two SF21s had at the Red Bull Ring. “I think it’s a good sign, although we could have done better in qualifying. If we had done it, we would have been further ahead and have a better chance of getting it right on Sunday. “

And he added: “I am very happy with how the team reacted after France. He has done it by sticking together, working and getting close to this weekend which could offer pitfalls in tire wear. We made decisions that turned out to be the right ones. Good race pace, more difficult qualifying, but we are satisfied“.

Fight with McLaren

Comparing to what McLaren did at the Styrian Grand Prix, Binotto stressed: “I think under normal conditions we could have caught Norris. We had better pace than McLaren“.

On the other hand, the boss of Ferrari offers his point of view on how they have been growing compared to 2020. “Let’s not forget that our car is the same as the one in Bahrin, in which we are trying to maximize its full potential. Sometimes not We did it like in France, perhaps with choices that in hindsight might have been different, but also because of the weaknesses of the car itself.These weaknesses will not disappear, nor will the differences with the best. In this it is better not to be fooled“, It has been recognized.

Mattia Binotto.SCUDERIA FERRARI

Red Bull and Mercedes

And, immediately afterwards, he has added: “CI believe that on our part there is a desire to do better, to correct mistakes and to learn. This is true in all areas of work: pit stops, as well as race strategy, set-up options and driver integration, but there is still a lot to do to ensure that next year we can have a better car and a team that can be competitive. “

On Red Bull, the strongest team right now, understands that the energy drinks team is “doing a great job, I think it is fair to underline that they are achieving excellent results because they can count on a team that has remained stable for many years, despite having faced difficulties, despite not winning, they continued to form a group to try to improve their car. And what we see now is the result of that work. “

Y Mercedes? “There have been important internal changes, with roles that may have been revised. Plus the signing with the pilot (Lewis Hamilton) that occurred in February. I think these distractions have led them to the current situation,” he said.