F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Fernando Alonso’s new challenge in Austria

Updated 06/30/2021 – 13:45

Fernando Alonso be brand new in this of the doublets. F1 used them last year for the coronavirus pandemic. And this season there is again a double date at the Austrian Red Bull Ring. The two-time champion, who finished ninth in the Styrian Grand Prix (he also signed ninth in the classification, although later he came out eighth due to a sanction to Yuki Tsunoda), he wants to continue on the good line that has already taken him to 11 with 19 points. Lately, the Asturian is surpassing his partner Esteban Ocon, which at the beginning of the season started quite strongly.

I want to run again and continue with this good streak Fernando Alonso (Pilot of Alpine)

“It is the first time that I have run two consecutive races on the same circuit. Yes, I want to run again and continue with this good streak. Last weekend I think we got the most out of the car and this is a circuit where the lap is very short and the differences are very small. In this sense, we already saw last weekend that qualifying and dealing with traffic can be very difficult, as the lap is very short. In this Grand Prize tire management will also be very important, as we are going to have compounds one step softer. To be a new challenge for us “, Alonso specified in a statement provided by his team with a view to the Austrian Grand Prix.

Thus, Fernando, who has run more than 300 F1 grands prix (specifically 322), will face a new challenge in his career, something that draws a lot of attention for someone who has experienced (almost) everything in the ‘Great Circus’. It remains to be seen if he is capable of replicating what he did in the first race or even better.

Alonso, smiling, on the Austrian track.

Be that as it may, Alonso is increasingly adapting to the A521. That is leading him to get into Q3 regularly and fight for points. For the new appointment at the Red Bull Ring he hopes to continue like this. The Oviedo also believes that you have to be aware of the meteorological factor. “The weather is also unpredictable here, in a minute you can go from having clear skies to seeing clouds and possible threats of rain or even storms. We like these kinds of challenges as drivers and things like that make racing twice in Austria more interesting. adjust and perfect your weekend “, has sentenced.