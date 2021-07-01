F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Fernando Alonso: “The FIA ​​should be more attentive to other things than celebrations”

Updated 07/01/2021 – 18:10

Fernando Alonso not satisfied with ending up again at the points in the Austrian Grand Prix, for the fourth time in a row. He prefers to look up and set more ambitious goals for this weekend, the second on the same stage at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring.

“The past was a tough weekend in terms of competitiveness. We have to raise our level this weekend. Pirelli brings different tires, and there is the threat of the weather on Sunday. So yeah, I hope that helps us a bit., because I do not think it is the best circuit design for our car, although it can be scored, for sure, and we have to take any opportunity, “he says about what he can expect from the A521 this time.

Verstappen drifts and the FIA ​​reprimand

Fernando was ironic about what can be done to celebrate a triumph, after the FIA ​​reprimanded Max Verstappen for skidding last Sunday: “Yeah .. Bungee jumping, cage fighting, be cool. Car flips. I don’t know, the FIA ​​likes you to think, right? Maybe we can improve it. Maybe we can do some extra points to the best celebration, that would be great, “I pointed out in the press conference on Thursday.

Fernando defends Max

“I like it when you know that You can be yourself and that tire burn, I think that was cool to see. Even the donuts sometimes in Abu Dhabi. I think the fans like that, and you see many videos of those moments on social networks, etc “.

Two cars passed him outside

“I think that the FIA ​​should keep a closer eye on other things, such as the track limits and Turn 1. I was the only one who passed on the way to Turn 1 early in the race, and the two cars I passed, skipped (on the outside) turn 1 and came out ahead of me. And, for example, they were not given any warning. I think there are things that can be improved from the fans’ point of view … “.

Max, current title favorite

“Max is probably the favorite for the title, well it is performing better. Yes, things can change very fast depending on the performance of the teams and the improvements they introduce “,

Step from 2021 to 2022

“You have to find a balance between the improvements of 2021 and the change to 2022. The team has a plan that we have started to implement since the beginning of the year. We are happy with it and this season we will try to give everything in all races. Be interesting to see the path of the teams in the second half of action”.