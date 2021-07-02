F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Fernando Alonso: “Nothing happened with Hamilton in 2007, it was more with the team” “

Fernando Alonso (Alpine), double F1 world champion, returned this year, after two absentees, to the queen category; with the squire with which he celebrated his two titles (2005 and 2006, then renamed Renault).

In an interview with the . Agency that took place at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, the Austrian circuit that hosts the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend, the two-time Asturian world champion talks about his relationship with the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton during the controversial 2007 season, that of the English debut and that both shared a team at McLaren, of how he is after his return to the queen category; of the little importance he gives to age in F1; and his opinion on the leader of the World Cup, the Dutch Max Verstappen.

QUESTION: With (the English Lewis) Hamilton, years ago, he had his ups and downs, in that very conflictive 2007 at McLaren. Is that already completely forgotten? How do you get along with Hamilton now?

ANSWER: Totally. Besides, nothing happened with Hamilton. It was more with the team, with which we had our differences. He creates some things that the team gave him and stopped giving him. I created some things that the team gave me and stopped giving me. And we don’t understand each other. But there was always respect between us. Even on the track. We go out on Sundays to run thinking what we think, inside, of the team. But we always respected each other on the track. And we always try to fight hard, but with respect.

Q: What exactly happened in that 2007 Hungarian Grand Prix (in which he took pole position and was sanctioned with five places on the grid)?

R: Nothing.

Q: Nothing?

R: Nothing. I changed the tires and I hardly had time. He passed the finish line with a second.

Q: But there was one thing that caught the attention of those of us who were there. After qualifying, you are on pole in the provisional classification. Many hours later, in the official classification, you were still on pole. And, finally, they sanction him with a loss of five places on the grid, without explanation. What happened, exactly?

R: Oh yeah, well. There was a penalty. H.H. It was the sanction they gave me in Hungary that year.

Q: Well, there are those who think that the World Cup was stolen from them. Are those who think that crazy?

R: I don’t know, I don’t know. A World Cup always has moments of comings and goings. The 2007 one was lost by one point; and that point was in many places. But you don’t think about it anymore. If you think about the past, you may also think that you were lucky at some time in the World Cups that you won.

(Finn Kimi) Raikkonen broke the engine in two or three races that he was leading. In 2006 Michael broke the engine at Suzuka in the penultimate race … so if you started to do the math, you might not have won the ones you did; and maybe you would have won the ones you didn’t win. So it is better to take what comes to you and enjoy it.

Fewer titles than it deserves

Q: And to those who think that you could have five or six Formula 1 World Cups right now, what do you say?

R: Well, that is true. It’s true. We were at a point twice; three points again … we have been champions twice, runners-up another four; and in three of them for less than three or one point. So, well, apart from being two-time champions, I think we’ve been fighting for the World Cup for five or six years until the last race. And in that last race, maybe on lap 20, on lap 40 or on lap 50, we will be the virtual leaders of the world championship. So I’m proud of that. That it wasn’t a World Cup or two that you won because of the car that was dominant that year; or by circumstances, or by luck. I believe that we are always a rider and a strong team, in any circumstance, that we do not give up; and that we fight to always be with the ointment.

P: Now you say you are happy with your new situation; And it also gives the impression that it is. Did you doubt, in the first races? Do you see that things improve? Or was he happy from the first minute?

R: No. I was happy. I was happy with my return to F1. And the difficulties that you may have or that may continue to appear are part of the learning that I set out to do in 2021. It is not that you get to 2021 thinking of doing it regularly and taking it as a training. But you have to be aware that this is the case, deep down. When we will have the opportunity to win, or to be closer to the best, if we do things well, it is in 2022. In 2021, when I signed for Renault (sic) I knew that we would be fighting for Q3 (to enter the third round of the qualification) and fighting for points, when possible. Then when the first races arrive and people at home think that you are going to make a podium, it is that they did not tell the story well. Because whenever I spoke, since I signed with Renault last year, it was a 2021 of learning and of being able to live from within, in the team, the preparation for 2022. And then, in 2022, well, let’s see how things turn out. But my return was always linked to the new regulation of 2022; and I could see 2021 from home again; and watch the races on TV. Or see 2021 from the inside and drive. But without a clear goal of doing the eighth, or the fifth; or twelve. I did not have a clear goal, I wanted to get used to it and enjoy it. And that’s what I did at the start of the season.

Q: You have 32 victories and 97 podiums in Formula 1. What do you think will arrive first, your hundredth podium or your 33rd triumph?

R: I don’t know (re). I guess the podium hundred, because victory is always more complicated; and the podium, there are races where things work out properly and it’s easier. It is much easier to get a podium than a victory; so I would say that.

Fathers and sons

Q: I ran against Verstappen Sr. (Jos) and now Verstappen Jr. (Max); and ran against Schumacher Sr. (Michael) and now Schumacher Jr. (Mick). It can be said that in the first case the son is better than the father; and in the second the other way around? Or is it too early to say the latter?

R: You have to give it time, you don’t know yet. There has been a long tradition of family sport in the motor world; Historically, the passion has passed from father to son. We see it, without going any further, in the case of Carlos Sainz; but it was always like that, with Graham and Damon Hill, with the Villeneuves (Gilles and Jacques), with the Rosbergs (Keke and Nico), with the Piquets (Nelson and Nelsinho) … so there is a lot of family tradition. And now we see it with Verstappen and with Schumacher.

Q: You on your day dethroned a sevenfold world champion, the German Michael Schumacher. Do you think Verstappen will dethrone the other seven-time champion, Englishman Lewis Hamilton, this year?

R: Well, if we were to say a favorite now, we would surely say Verstappen. The two are very even and it is clear that the World Cup will be played between the two. To depend a little on what Mercedes can contribute and what Red Bull can contribute.

But this year it will be more competitive. What seems clear is that it will not be a Mercedes ride and that it will be very close until the end.

Enjoy watching Verstappen

Q: Is Verstappen the most like you, in the way you drive?

R: I don’t know. I don’t think you can compare riding or styles. Each one has its own. Verstappen is surely someone spectacular; and you enjoy seeing it. I, last year, who was at home watching TV, surely when you have pilots like Verstappen they always offer you something extra. And those types of drivers are the ones you want to cheer on, so that things go well for them.

Things of age

Q: Age goes in the head of each one, but if we look at the dates on the identity documents, it is obvious that there are pilots here who you take a few years. What is your relationship like? How do they see you? Do they ask you for advice? Do they show you admiration? Or does everyone go to their own ball?

R: Everyone goes to his own ball. Age is given much more importance from the outside. This year is exaggerated, the questions that I have had to answer about the age and the topics that I have had to listen to seem totally inordinate. Because my entire sports career has been just the other way around. I have always been the youngest of those who run, in every category. And lately, when I went to the Indy or the Dakar; or when I was one of the youngest … in my life I have answered questions about age. Now, well, Formula One is what it has, it is very meditative; and you have to talk a little about everything. Also of age. But in motorsport, what we have always looked at is the stopwatch. Because if not, there would only be young pilots here. It’s like karts. There are twelve-year-olds and others who are 16, but if they are a second away from you … I don’t think age is that important either.

Q: Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio, a motor racing legend, won his first World Cup at 40 and his fifth at 46 …

R: Yes, it was another time, surely.

P: Already. But do you see it feasible?

R: I don’t know. It’s not going to be because of age, in any case. If the car you have and the team you are in has a moment of dominance in the sport and superior performance, then the two drivers who drive that car win. Be 18 or 38. So, like I say, age is totally secondary.

Q: But with the pilots on the grid who are more veteran, who have already been there for more years, is it more related?

R: Nerd. The ones you have the most relationship with from day to day, in my case, it’s with your partner (the Frenchman Esteban Ocon), because you spend more time with him. Esteban I think he’s 24; And yet he is the one I spend the most time with and the one I have the most relationship with. We played ‘play’ together, we played a soccer game; or we are going to ride a bike. Or later with Carlos (Sainz), because he is from your country. So age doesn’t matter. It has nothing to do with it.