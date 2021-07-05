F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Fernando Alonso is still angry: “Two go out, they overtake me and nothing happens …”

Updated 04/07/2021 – 17:24

Fernando Alonso is still furious with what happens on the track in recent races, and especially with how the FIA ​​solves what happens. First with the irony for the celebration of Verstappen and his donutsYes, when other important things that happen behind are not looked at or analyzed.

Then the thing followed yesterday with what happened in the classification and at the end of the race he complained again bitterly about the way he ‘refereed’.

“A little surprised or frustrated by the first corner. I passed Leclerc and Ricciardo at the start, they went around the first corner and finished seventh and eighth … It is very good to go off the track because, of course, you save a lot of traffic In the first part of the race, instead of going in the group of 14 or 15, you go in the group of 10 and It’s … interesting, let’s leave it there, for the following races I know where to go and where not to, so well, we learn things“, has analyzed about that first round, something similar to what happened a week ago and what the Asturian already complained about.

“I think it’s unfair again because I I am the only one who risks and advances in this circuit at the start, and also I do not get out, the only one who makes the curve, and I stand behind with a stupid face. It is not that it is a gray and interpretable area, it is that the pilots make that decision for purely sports and performance reasons, press the throttle, so there is no doubt: they come out and win 50 meters without anyone forcing them or being forced, “he analyzed clinician.” Without that, who knows if he could have been eighth or ninth when he came out of the first corner 11th. .

Fernando also added that there is not much to do with this way of actingEven if it is in the most permissive, always the first round: “No, nothing, nothing, this cannot be discussed with race management, he sets the level of what can or cannot be done, he is like a referee. If a defender takes the ball with his hand in the area, takes it out of the area and begins to play in the center of the field without anything happening, in the next game we will all do it“He asks for consistency in the application of sanctions.

“We had to fight a lot and he knows how to score a point and continue his streak every Sunday to score points, a good regularity in Q3 and top 10 in the race and I’m happy about that.”