F1 – Austrian GP 2021: “Drivers must renew their gentlemen’s agreement”

Updated 07/07/2021 – 10:20

Fernando Alonso failed to get into Q3 on Saturday, after his last chance to set a good time in Q2 and go on to look for a place in the top ten, Sebastian Vettel he got in his way and screwed up his ranking.

There is an unwritten rule, agreed by all 20 riders on the grid, that they cannot overtake when trying to create space to start a fast lap in qualifying.. Situation that the Aston Martin driver did not fulfill, the Race Director, Michael Masi, has referred to this agreement.

The Australian has said that he is aware of the treaty from what he has seen and heard in the press, but is not sure that everyone in the Paddock is aware of this agreement. “I hear about the gentlemen’s agreement because I see it in the media from time to time and that is a gentlemen’s agreement that they have between the 20 gentlemen who are in the circuit,” Masi pointed out and ironically: “They may need to meet again and reaffirm or review the gentlemen’s agreement between them.”

“Let’s be fair, they are all elite athletes. I think one of the parts that has probably exacerbated it this year, it is the narrowness of the field and the competitive order, which is why all these pressures come into play, “commented the FIA.

Masi has assured that the teams have been reminded not to disturb the other riders on the track and to respect the spaces in Qualifying, “With respect to what happened on Saturday, the discussion with all the teams was that the primary factor in that circumstance was not to unnecessarily hinder anyone “, has commented.

“Because the nature of this circuit, for round robin purposes, is a 64-65 second lap, we have several teams that want between five and seven seconds of difference from the car in front. Fifteen cars that want a five or seven second gap, the math doesn’t add up“, explained the Race Director regarding the distances in search of the best position on the starting grid.

Without identifying the situation, the FIA ​​has referred to the penalty of three places on the starting grid to Vettel: “With regard to the creation of gaps, there was an element of concertina effect. By looking at all the circumstances surrounding him, which is part of the stewards’ role, you can see how he got there.“.

The Aston Martin driver was not the only one investigated, but he was the only one who received a penalty, “The stewards investigated a couple more drivers and quickly came to the conclusion that it was indeed symptomatic and consistent, thatthat one of those things led to another and led to another “, has sentenced Michael Masi.