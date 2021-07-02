F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Czech Prez, Tsunoda’s new mentor

Updated 07/01/2021 – 16:16

Yuki Tsunoda has achieved 9 points in his first 8 races in Formula 1, the Japanese who recently moved to Italy to be closer to the team and be able to advance in his performance with AlphaTauri, has revealed at a press conference his relationship with the Red driver Bull, Czech Prez.

Relationship with Gasly

The ‘rookie’, who has attracted attention not only for his performance, but also for his conversations with his engineer during the races, has confessed that his teammate has not shared any advice with him on how to better carry the starts in F1, “I did not receive direct advice from Pierre, when normally we talk it’s not about racing“, said the pilot.

Tsunoda, despite not receiving advice from his partner, checks their statistics and numbers to learn from them, and comments: “I just look at your data and can see how you are getting closer in the onboard view or on the radio. I only look at those things for the better, inspired by him and if there is something I can take, I always take it. “

Czech messages

The Japanese feels supported by his teammates from the energtica brand, who have advised him in his first yearor, “Also the Red Bull drivers, especially Sergio“added the AlphaTauri driver.” Sergio gives me a lot of advice, especially after France or also Monaco. He texted me after having such a bad weekendHe sent me a message with advice and also some of the positive words that motivated me the most “, confessed Gasly’s partner.

“I am very grateful to Sergio. Of course, with Max, we are four drivers at Red Bull. We have a very good relationship. I will continue to push to improve and be inspired by them, “concluded Yuki, who will face his second race at the Red Bull Ring, where he has achieved a point and qualified eighth.