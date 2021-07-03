F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Carlos Sainz: “I feel stronger than a week ago”

Updated 07/03/2021 – 17:23

For the second time this season and on this same circuit Carlos Sainz has once again surpassed Charles Leclerc in qualifying as a Ferrari driver. Despite being out by 0.006 in Q3, the Spaniard was satisfied with his performance and is optimistic for the race.

“We almost got the strategy. We, with the degradation problem that we have, we cannot go to Q3 with the soft (which is the one that forces itself to start the race), and we have bet everything in the middle, but we have stayed to 6 thousandths. What are you going to do … “, he stated in DAZN F1.

Progress over Styria

“For my part, I am happy with the qualification that I have done, very strong, very good, especially compared to last weekend. What has happened shows that there is a good capacity for reaction on the part of the team, because we have I found a couple of things that have worked for me in the ‘set.up’ (setting), and I have changed a couple of things in my driving style and that is why I was able to go a little stronger. “

Spielberg (Austria), 02/07/2021.- Spanish Formula One driver lt;HIT gt;Carlos lt;/HIT gt; lt;HIT gt;Sainz lt;/HIT gt; (L) of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow and French driver Pierre Gasly (R) of Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda in action during the second practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, 02 July 2021. The Formula One Grand Prix of Austria will take place on 04 July 2021. (Frmula Uno) ./EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNACHRISTIAN BRUNAEFE

Learning and change

“Well, we are going little by little. It is the second weekend at the same circuit, which has allowed me to try different things in the car and things in my driving to take a step forward. In all of which I have felt very strong and it’s a shame that for 5 thousandths he couldn’t get into Q3 with the medium, which would have been the icing on the cake. “

Possible sanction of Vettel

“We have to see what we can do with that medium and that hard and if the temperature of the track drops a little and that helps us.”