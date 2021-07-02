F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc already contribute to the Ferrari of 2022 in the new simulator

Updated 07/01/2021 – 15:53

Ferrari is not only launching its first basic (and theoretical) model of the car from 2022, for which the so-called ‘superfast’ motor has already been chosen, but rather the new simulator Maranello, where they have been working for two years, seems to be operative what for Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc can contribute their feelings about the car that should change F1 and bring overtaking back to racing.

Leclerc reveals that he has been able to test this car, always with simulator data and confesses that “it feels very different. It is a very different project, It is still very early, so no one knows where it is positioned compared to others, but we are working on it, “ assures Sainz’s partner.

Weaknesses that need to be eliminated

Charles points out how early the current phase of the project is. “It’s hard because for now, it’s just numbers and predictions, but Yes we can give our opinion, especially in the simulator. We have a very good simulator at Ferrari and we can try different things, and what the pilot can contribute is very, very important “, he values.

“In other things, for now, it is too early for us to say something. The only thing we can do is try to work in the best possible way with Carlos to try to explain what are the weaknesses of this year’s car and try to understand why we have those weaknesses and try not to reproduce those errors for next year’s car although the projects are completely different “, specifies # 16 in the press conference prior to the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.

Ferrari driver Charles lt;HIT gt;Leclerc lt;/HIT gt; of Monaco attends a media conference ahead of the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (Bryn Lennon/Pool Photo via AP)Bryn LennonAP

“So I would say that in the simulator, we have a fairly large input and we can help a lot and also with comments this year to try to help the team work in the right direction and tell them exactly what we need to go fast “, Leclerc adds, making it clear that the weak points of the current SF21, in terms of degradation and race pace, could be reproduced in the 2022 car, however different it may be compared to the current one.

One-lap performance seems like a passed subject, but not keeping it along 300 km every Sunday, which today is the great headache for the Scuderia technicians.

Elkann, convinced that they will win again

John Elkann, Chairman of the FIAT and Ferrari Group, I already warned this week that the SF21 was already written off in terms of continuing to invest in its development. “” The reality is that our car is not competitive. We have seen it on the track and we will see it again. Today we are laying the foundations to be competitive and win again when the rules change in 2022. I am convinced of this “, stated in an interview in ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’