F1 – Austrian GP 2021: An ‘arrow’ up to 38

They kept their promise not to drag the matter out for as long as last year. and just yesterday Mercedes announced that its great star, Lewis Hamilton has signed a new two-year contract, which will keep him with Mercedes until at least 2023. It will be the tenth and eleventh seasons in which the British lead Brackley’s team. And it implies that being in the season of changing the rules of F1 (from next year), a very important moment of transition for Mercedes.

The ’44’, who is now 36 years old, took a long time to sign his previous contract (he did it in February no less), he has resolved his future before the home grand prize. And it is that the appointment in Silverstone is July 18. There with a full-capacity Silverstone, he will take a mass bath seeking to regain an increasingly complicated leadership.

Lewis has achieved in the time that he has been in Mercedes six Drivers’ World Cups (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020), 77 victories and 74 poles. During that phenomenal streak, only Nico Rosberg (2016) was able to beat him. Hamilton’s total palmars is 98 wins, 171 podiums and 100 poles. An atrocity. Has pulverized records. He basically only needs to overcome in crowns the great Michael Schumacher, with whom he is tied at seven and who is one of the main stimuli for him in this final stretch of his sports career.

“There will be no more distractions for him this season.”, Toto Wolff acknowledged during the day, who gave some detail about the new contract. “The important thing was already discussed so we have made a ‘copy-paste’ (copy and paste) extended to two years”, reveals.

“I feel the same commitment as always, I don’t know how to do things 80 or 90 percent, but hard, I love this sport and there was no reason to stop, I’m here to win, “says the British, who sees himself renewing another contract beyond 38. “

BOTTAS O RUSSELL?

The question that remains to be answered is who will partner with the seven-time champion in 2022. Valtteri Bottas ends his contract this year and it was not known whether to renew. It is clear that the Finn will have to improve his performance on the track a lot. Right now he is 5th overall with 74 points (Lewis is 2nd with 138). From what Wolff said yesterday, he has two races to wake up, but everything will also be settled before the summer..

The other option for Mercedes is George Russell. At 23, the young British talent has already shown that he is well qualified to make the leap to a more competitive team than the one he is currently in (Williams). He assures that he has not yet received any calls to negotiate. But he has it already ready.