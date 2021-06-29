F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Always hitting the mark: from ‘Mazespin’ to ‘carrot’

Updated 06/29/2021 – 11:52

Nikita mazepin has finished last in the Styrian Grand Prix, despite the fact that in the first round he managed to reach the sixteenth position, that he finally couldn’t hold. The Russian has claimed that the problem is not him, but the Haas car.

The billionaire’s son, Dmitry Mazepin, has pointed out that his first lap at the Red Bull Ring has been good and very studied to achieve that position, “I think I did a very good opening lap. I was happy with my positioning, I had prepared myself for that, this morning, to know very well where there could be a lot of cars and how to pass them“, has commented the one of Haas.

The Russian has not hidden and has pointed out why he always falls behind his teammate, Mick Schumacher, and has said: “When you have many laps, long straights and you have a very heavy car compared to the other car in our team, it is very difficult to stay ahead “, and adds regarding the possibility of having updates on your car, that: “I am not happy, but i’m waiting for a new one to take a chance, because right now I’m an easy target“.

“I do my best at first and then I’m a carrot to be caught and, Unfortunately, I got caught so that’s what it is “, said the driver who knows that he will not make changes for at least a couple of months, “Unfortunately not. Maybe in the next six, seven races, but that is not very soon,” said Mazepin.

The spin of Mazepin

Despite the complaints and accusations that # 9 makes towards his team, these do not cause a bad atmosphere, since the good relationship that exists in the Haas garage with the pilot cannot be hidden. Gunther Steiner, Principal of Gene Haas’s Ensemble, has given him a personalized spinning top, called Mazespin to the Russian pilot, for the ‘spin’ (tops), who has had the 22-year-old rookie.

“Here is a small gift for you. So you can continue ‘Mazespinning’ (trumpeting)… “, said Steiner to the Russian, when he gave him the gift. Mazepin took the joke very well, he even thanked the gesture and has tried to do some ‘spin’ with his new ‘Mazespin’, which he has failed to spin. The team manager has also advised him that it is better to spin with the ‘Mazespin’ than with the car.