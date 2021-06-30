F1 – Austrian GP 2021: “Alonso never once blamed the car or the team, he always said, ‘It’s me’

Now that Fernando Alonso has definitely raised the flight to the usual level, and has equaled Esteban Ocon in classification and ahead of Esteban Ocon in points, it is time for the team leaders to return the compliments, and above all, the fortitude when facing the first bars of his return.

“I think the process is like anything in Formula 1, there is no magic formula, it is hard work and he works hard, he worked hard in preseason,” says Alan Premane, sports director, on the eve of the second round in Austria. “He had a bit of a rough start, of course, with some problems, but instead of showing tantrums or getting pissed off or something, he looked at himself.

“Not once did I blame the car or the team. He always said, ‘It’s me who needs to improve, I need to do this, be better.’ He said it at the factory and he also said it in the press“.

Precisely the gesture of Alonso in Q2, radiating to the world his “wonderfoul” (wonderful) feeling with the car, has not fallen on deaf ears. “I told him that everyone in the two factories had heard it. That makes your work weeks, your hard work, worth it, “he adds.

“I don’t think I have finished this process again. He’s still teaming up with the guys around him and doing a great job“, Permane closes. Fernando himself already warned that he needed to get out of urban races and on new circuits to re-take the pulse of new cars on the usual tracks. And he never said anything about the car.