F1 – Austrian GP 2021: Alonso and Sainz see it clearly: “Spain 2- Switzerland 1”

They are football fans, regulars of games both played and televised, and Real Madrid fans. “Although I do not have Madrid players, it does not make me cheer for Spain less,” says Carlos Sainz, who acknowledges that trying to watch the game against Switzerland “although it is not my first priority, I will have an engineering meeting at that time, and I work to do, but hey, there is always a screen on trucks, you turn around and see a phone with a small image … something you can see“, says the Ferrari funny.

“I hope we don’t get to extra time or penalties, because Switzerland showed great physical power against France, in extra time, and then they threw penalties very well,” Sainz explained. “I hope there is no extension and that at the end of the ninety minutes Spain has won, 2-1 or 2-0”, adventure.

Fernando Alonso has already seen in the championship paddocks all the titles of Spain, and the Champions of Madrid, and even those of Barcelona. It is not strange neither the atmosphere of this F1-football mix nor to see the big games as he can.

And his prognosis leaves no room for doubt: “I think Spain win 2-1”, assures the Asturian, who more than once has entered the circuits wearing the shirt of Spain. At least he won’t have to hide to watch the game as he anticipated if France passed.