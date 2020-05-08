The Covid-19 crisis puts Liberty Media in a difficult negotiating position

Recognize that without so much income, prize money will need to be reduced

The president of Formula 1, Chase Carey, warns that his company is not willing to regulate anything in the negotiations with the teams and their partners as a result of the crisis situation caused by the Covid-19.

The Covid-19 has put Formula 1 in a difficult negotiating situation. Without races, they have little income and the teams demand money to survive. Although the pressures are not few, Chase Carey remembers that he must also look after his business and anticipates that he will not give anything to anyone, not to teams or promoters.

“Whether with the teams, the promoters or the sponsors, we are not going to distribute sweets for everyone. We hope that we will be treated fairly, but we will deal with this as adults and with the expectation that in 2021 F1 will look like the business we all knew four months ago, “says Carey in a video conference with Wall Street analysts, as published by the American web portal Motorsport.com.

Carey remembers the great uncertainty that this pandemic creates and ensures that they are not currently capable of making definitive decisions, as the situation changes every day.

“I think 2020 for us and for the teams will mean that we are not going to have the results that we expected to have when we start the year and I think that everyone does what they can to support”, explains Carey, who regrets not being able to pay so much money from Team prizes because the money from those payments comes from F1’s own profits.

“There are a lot of things moving now. There are a lot of ‘what ifs’ and I don’t think it’s partially constructive to tackle a problem. I think we need to go far enough with these plans to know where we are. We hope that teams participate in the right initiatives, “says Carey to finish.

