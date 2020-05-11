The British track has asked for 15 million pounds to Formula 1

The category needs to know this week if there will be races at Silverstone

The Silverstone circuit has requested in the first instance a whopping 15 million pounds – just over 17 million euros at the current exchange rate – to Formula 1 to organize two consecutive Grand Prixes behind closed doors, a figure that from Liberty Media see exorbitant .

The British track asks for that amount for holding a double Great Prize of Great Britain without allowing fans, who are their biggest source of income, to enter. However, F1 considers it unreasonable to make that disbursement when, in addition, they will not collect the organization fee from Silverstone.

For this reason, according to the renowned journalist Andrew Benson, of the BBC, the double GP in the country of Shakespeare is in a difficult situation. Formula 1 is willing to pay the circuits to organize the races, but not so much.

This could be a setback for the United Kingdom at the time that everything seemed to be going smoothly – never better said – as the Government is studying that sports are excluded from the measures imposed by Boris Johnson yesterday.

In addition, always according to the mentioned means, several teams based in Great Britain have contacted Formula 1 to express their rejection of Silverstone’s position, which they consider “scandalous” in the face of the crisis situation that the world population is experiencing. .

Negotiations are currently at a standstill, and worst of all, time is running out: Formula 1 needs to know this week if there will be races at Silverstone, as they want to finalize the schedule as soon as possible, especially the first part of the season in Europe.

As an alternative to Silverstone, the premier class of motorsports has Hockenheim in the bedroom, with whom they have already had conversations in case their last minute entry in the 2020 calendar is necessary. There are also other FIA Grade 1 circuits that enter in the equation, but it is less likely.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.