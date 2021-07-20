F1 and Mercedes, against racist attacks on Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton was involved in an accident on the first lap with his title rival, Max Verstappen, in Silverstone, when both were fighting for the lead in the first corners.

The stewards considered the world champion to be at fault for the incident, in which Verstappen crashed into the tire barriers on the outside of the corner Copse, Of high speed.

However, despite receiving a 10-second penalty, Hamilton was able to bounce back for an emotional victory.

The incident with Verstappen It sparked a lot of controversy, with Red Bull bosses furious at Hamilton’s driving and even suggesting that he should face a race ban.

The flames were fanned even more when Verstappen himself tweeted, after seeing Hamilton’s victory, that he found it “disrespectful” the way the Briton celebrated while in hospital.

Throughout Sunday, in response to official Mercedes posts on social media, racist messages were sent that included monkey emojis and other insults in response.

This behavior has been heavily criticized by F1, the FIA ​​and the team. Mercedes, which issued a joint statement on Monday morning.

“During and after yesterday’s British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was subjected to multiple racist insults on social media after a racing accident,” the text reads.

“Formula 1, the FIA ​​and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team condemn this behavior in the strongest possible terms. These people have no place in our sport and we urge those responsible to be held accountable for their actions.”

“Formula 1, the FIA, the drivers and the teams are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport, and these unacceptable cases of online abuse must be highlighted and eliminated.”

Hamilton himself had recently called “disgusting” the racist insults he had directed at England soccer players after their defeat in the Euro 2020 final.

“The racial abuse on social media towards our players after yesterday’s game is unacceptable,” Hamilton posted.

“This kind of ignorance must end. Tolerance and respect for players of color should not be conditional. Our humanity should not be conditional.”