F1 and FIA plan to reorganize the schedule by having 15 to 18 races in 2020

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) and Formula 1 continue to closely monitor the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. After what happened in the last days, they are aware that other Grand Prix may be affected. However, they are already thinking about having 15 to 18 races, in case the coronavirus can be controlled in the near future.

In a letter to all fans, Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey commented:

While today no one can be sure when the situation will improve, this will happen, and when it happens, we will be ready to compete again. We are all committed to providing our fans with a 2020 championship season.

We recognize that there is significant potential for additional postponements at currently scheduled events, however we and our partners are looking forward to the season starting sometime this summer, with a modified schedule of 15 to 18 races.

As previously announced, we will use the summer recess that will be brought forward to March / April to compete during the normal summer recess period, and anticipate that the season end date will extend beyond our original end date of 27 as of November 29, with the current sequence and dates scheduled for races differing significantly from our original 2020 calendar.

It is not possible to provide a more specific timetable now due to the fluidity of the current situation, but we hope to obtain a clearer picture of the situation in each of our host countries, as well as the problems related to travel to these countries, in the next month.

With the benefit of the FIA ​​announcement and agreement, in principle, to freeze technical regulations throughout 2021, summer break and factory closings are brought forward to March / April, the category now intends to compete during the period normally reserved for the summer holidays and fulfill missed events during the first part of this year.

This flexibility offers the opportunity to evolve the sport, experiment and try new things. That can include initiatives like expanding our interactive competition platform, developing more innovative content like Netflix’s Drive to Survive, and other creative ways to create ongoing value for sponsors, streaming partners, race promoters, teams, and fans: the ecosystem of our fantastic sport.

Between Formula 1, the teams and the FIA, working with our main partners, we are planning and fully committed to getting back on track as soon as possible to start the 2020 season.

We will continue to receive advice from officials and health experts as our first priority continues to be the safety and health of our fans, the communities we visit and the members of the Formula 1 family.

We are sure that we will all get through this and see better days, and when we do, we will make sure that everyone who invests in this sport at all levels feels rewarded.

Best wishes,

Chase. “The letter concluded.

Eight Grand Prixes have so far been affected by the situation of COVID-19: Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam, China, the Netherlands, Spain, Monaco and Azerbaijan.

